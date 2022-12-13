Why Veronica's 90 Day: The Single Life's Tell-All Romance Reveal May Not Last

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 tell-all Part 3. Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life finally drew the curtain on Season 3 after Part 3 of its tell-all special, but not before delivering some truly jaw-dropping moments to viewers. We saw Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester finalize their divorce, and Colt and Debbie Johnson went to war over her relationship with Tony . We also finally met Veronica Rodriguez ’s mystery man , and as predicted, it was 90 Day Fiancé cast member Kimberly Menzies’ son Jamal. Veronica and Jamal are officially a couple, but based on what we saw in the tell-all, it may not last.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like things are going to work out for Veronica and Jamal, as exciting as that reveal was. While it’s entirely possible these two lovebirds will defy the odds, I'm not sure they will based on these red flags.

Jamal And Tim Didn’t Get Along

While it seemed like Jamal’s arrival on the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all set would be a good time, things quickly soured when Veronica’s ex and current best friend Tim Malcolm started to voice his blunt thoughts about the relationship. Tim couldn’t give his approval to the new pairing, and listed a variety of reasons why he thought they were a bad fit. Jamal didn’t like hearing Tim’s critiques, and the two squabbled quite a bit before the segment ended.

While Veronica seemed unfazed by what occurred, it’s hard to imagine that Jamal and Tim could co-exist in her life after this incident. As we saw in her previous romance with Justin, Veronica was unwilling to sacrifice her friendship with Tim for their relationship. That's mainly because he’s been her rock all these years, even though they haven’t been romantically involved in that time. If Jamal can’t find common ground and make things right with Tim, there’s a chance Veronica might kick him to the curb.

Veronica And Jamal Seemingly Want Different Things In Life

One of Tim’s biggest gripes about Veronica dating Jamal was that they wanted different things in life. Veronica explained that while she and Jamal are dating, it’s not an exclusive relationship. Jamal is allowed and currently dating other women, and Veronica has that option as well. Veronica admitted after some pressure from tell-all host Shaun Robinson that although she can date who she wants, she’s not currently seeing anyone outside of Jamal.

Tim revealed that while Veronica might've told Jamal she was fine with their current arrangement, he knew her well enough to know she was not okay with it. He added that Veronica is looking to settle down in life, and based on Jamal’s current actions, he’s not really wanting to do that. When asked, Jamal confirmed that he’s not ready to settle down, which seemingly caught Veronica off-guard.

Perhaps it was all a misunderstanding, though with Jamal at age 27 and Veronica at 37, it’s understandable that they may want different things at their respective ages. It’s possible we’ll get a chance to see it on an upcoming 90 Day spinoff, assuming they’re both still together long enough for another show.