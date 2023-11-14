90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Just Left Me Shocked After One Cast Member's Surprising Attitude Change

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Owing Pains." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was trending in the wrong direction for Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Demasu-ay, as the couple only encountered more struggles and problems in the days leading up to their big wedding. With all that added to the previously leaked reveal that Mary was pregnant, and it felt like this relationship was headed toward an unpleasant ending. Fortunately, one cast member close to both has swooped in to smooth things over, and I'm shocked that it was Brandan's mother, Angela, of all people.

Viewers likely don't need to rewatch with a Max subscription to remember just how much Angela disliked Mary in the season's opening episodes. To Angela, this relationship impeded on her recent reconciliation with Brandan after recovering from substance abuse. It didn't seem the matriarch had changed her stance on Mary at all upon her arrival for the wedding, at least not up until their most recent interactions.

Brandan's Mother Angela Has Changed Her Attitude Completely

Angela made it clear prior to arrival that she felt Brandan moving to the Philippines wasn't the best decision, and there wasn't much of an argument to disprove that take. Mary has a baby on the way, they're in debt, and the store they opened to drive in income hasn't delivered a meaningful profit that can be lived on by a growing family.

Surprisingly, Brandan's mother was not smug or ready to say "I told you so" when this all became clear, but she instead passed on some wisdom. She reminded them that they both come from rough backgrounds with their own issues of jealousy and abandonment, and that "love" in and of itself would not be enough to help them through hard times. It sounds like some tough news to deliver, but Mary actually appreciated hearing some candid advice from Angela.

The two women later bonded when Mary left the house in frustration after feeling Brandan spent too much time gaming and not enough time helping out with the store or finding other ways to make money. Angela acknowledged he needs to be doing more around the house, saying she'd have a talk with him about it, and wowzers. It was like watching a completely different person, at least compared to the woman we met at the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way who seemed hellbent on the idea that Mary would ruin her son's life.

Will Angela's Bond With Mary Help Ease Tension With Brandan?

Angela and Mary's recent bond might be bad for Brandan's video game habits in the short term, but it may benefit his relationship in the long run. Too often, this franchise is loaded with parents whose backwards relationship meddling nearly drives the young cast members to their breaking points. Take Debbie Johnson, for example, who was really good at pissing off her son Colt's girlfriends.

If the painful proposal scene wasn't enough evidence, this couple needs all the support they can get. Here's hoping our prediction of seeing a lot more of Brandan and Mary in the future pans out, and that they don't end up being one of our married 90 Day Fiancé couples who eventually split.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The wedding is fast approaching for Brandan and Mary, but I'm more excited to hear what's happening with the couple afterward in the tell-all, but there's still plenty of season left for more drama.