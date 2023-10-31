90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Revealed What Johan Hid From Daniele, And I'm Torn On Who Is In The Wrong

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "The Big Bank Theory." Read at your own risk!

Previously, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way featured hints to some major drama between Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo. While I thought I knew what was coming, the latest reveal was a shock. It turns out the big fight that was previewed had nothing to do with infidelity or inappropriate interactions with others but involved money. Now, in the aftermath of this big blow-up over Yohan taking funds out of Daniele's account, I'm struggling to determine who's in the wrong.

The ordeal started when Daniele looked over a bank statement and noticed an ATM withdrawal she didn't make. And upon checking records from the previous months, she noticed a handful of other transactions. After she confronted Yohan, viewers learned that the money was taken out in small increments and amounted to a total sum of $160. The two began to argue, and it ultimately escalated to the point where Yohan was kicked out of their home. Let's break down how each side felt about the situation, and that analysis should illustrate why I'm so torn on the matter.

Yohan Felt A Husband Can't Steal From His Wife

Once confronted about taking the money, Yohan confessed that he didn't see the big deal. When discussing the cash he took out, he reasoned that there wasn't a lot of money withdrawn and also stated that it was all used for food. The man further explained during a confessional segment on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that a husband cannot steal from his wife, in his opinion. All in all, his thinking was Daniele's reaction was over the top, especially since both contributed to expenses for utilities and items in the apartment.

Daniele Was Upset Yohan Took Money Without Asking

Daniele quickly told Yohan that the situation wasn't about the money or even what it was used for. The main problem, for her, was that the ATM card was taken without permission and used without so much as a conversation first. Had her partner asked for the money, it apparently wouldn't have been as big of a deal as it is now. The fact that Yohan didn't view the situation as seriously only caused more anger, and that's what led Daniele to ultimately kick him out of the house.

Why I'm Torn About Who's In The Wrong

For the first time in a while, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way presented an argument between a couple in which it's hard to pick a side. Ultimately, I think Yohan should've asked to take the money no matter the amount, especially if he and his partner both keep separate bank accounts. One could also argue that the fact that the cash was taken without formal permission suggests he knew it would be an issue, which could be why it was done secretly.

At the same time, the TLC series never featured a conversation between Daniele and Yohan that revolved around financial boundaries. It's entirely possible that a talk like that took place at another place and time off camera, though this wasn't set up like a usual 90 Day storyline.

As such, Daniele booting Yohan from the home over the argument felt extreme. If this was truly the first time the topic was broached, there should have been a conversation addressing and establishing future restrictions before anyone was kicked to the curb. (Surprisingly, this fight was worse than the argument over Yohan's attempt to start a butcher shop.)

It would seem that this might be more of a miscommunication problem than anything. And if you've seen Daniele and Yohan's past episodes using a Max subscription, you'll know that's a recurring theme with them. Also, don't forget that their whole life together in the Dominican Republic started with a lie revolving around applying for a spousal green card to the United States as, instead of that, Daniele sold all her stuff and left the country. (That should've been our first clue that this 90 Day relationship was heading for disaster.) Perhaps the best move at this point is just not to pick a side and hope that these two can get on the same page at some point before the season ends.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping that Daniele and Yohan reach an understanding when it comes to how they want to manage money.