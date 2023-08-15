Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Fight Between Kimberly's And TJ's Brother Was The Franchise's Wildest Moment Of 2023

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Who's The Bossiest." Read at your own risk!

Kimberly Rochelle realized that she might be in over her head after moving to India, which is a feeling other cast members of 90 Day Fiancé can empathize with. She had a big argument with Tejaswi "TJ" Goswami about their apartment, which garnered criticism from his family -- specifically his brother, Yash. Yash confronted Kimberly in an attempt to tell her to "be grateful" for her situation, and that resulted in what might be the wildest moment we've seen in the franchise this year.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way switched to one-hour episodes this week to accommodate the premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort. That time reduction hasn't made Other Way any less interesting, though, based on all the drama of the latest episode. Let's revisit what went down between Kimberly and Yash and why it's a top contender for the wildest moment TV viewers and Max subscription holders will see from the franchise in 2023.

This Out-Of-Control Argument Was Set In Motion By A Complaint Involving Garlic

Kimberly's first days in India have been stressful. She's left a life behind in the United States to take on a new way of life she knows very little about. I think it's fair to say her reaction to the apartment issues was a little over-the-top but at the same time, understandable, given all she's been through. Yash could've started there, from a place of understanding. And after that, he could've just gently reminded her that the reason the family became involved in the dispute was because the resulting screaming could be heard throughout the entire house.

Instead, the situation escalated because, while at home, Kimberly wanted to make meals that include garlic. That ingredient is not allowed under Hinduism and, while Kimberly was not forbidden to eat it, the family preferred that she not cook with it in the home. For some reason, that initially valid argument came down to both sides screaming about the use of garlic, and it spiraled even further from there.

Both Kimberly And Yash Started Insulting Each Other To The Point That It Feels This Relationship Can't Be Mended

It's definitely not uncommon to see arguments between family members within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Fans have seen dust-ups and literal fists thrown in the past, but this was somehow even more intense than those situation. Yash called Kimberly stupid and, when she told him not to, he clarified and sarcastically called her the "wisest person in the world."

The topic then devolved into an argument of which culture has more values and manners than the other and, as it got worse, all I could wonder is why it was even happening. In what country or culture does a future brother-in-law attempt to try his sister-in-law off when his own brother is not present? I know this is reality TV, and some might even hold the cynical of viewpoint that this was a moment deliberately set up for the cameras. But even if you have that perspective, it's hard to deny just how bizarre it was that these two would have such a heated argument over something so personal without TJ even being present.

TJ Tried To Mediate, But He Might've Made It Worse

Later in the night, TJ brought Kimberly and Yash together to mediate and help them make amends but with little success. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way showed TJ largely defending Kimberly while admonishing his brother for his continued sarcasm and name-calling during the mediation. Yash claimed he was only getting guff because Kimberly was calmer than she was earlier. The session ultimately ended with little resolution and maybe a sense that TJ could see the growing tension between Kimberly and his family through her eyes more than he ever has.

Kimberly and TJ's story definitely feels like the most interesting 90 Day arc of 2023 thus far. And that's surprising, considering it originally seemed like the classic story of an American being overwhelmed after moving to another country and possessing no knowledge of the culture and lifestyle. When it comes to this latest fight, I haven't been more shocked by a scene since Charlie Potthast's speech at Andrei and Libby Castravet's Moldovan wedding. I'm eager to see where Kimberly and TJ's story goes, and I'm hoping this turns out better for them than it did for the Castravets.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Mondays are now packed with a double-dose of 90 Day, so be prepared to truly lock in so that you can track the various storylines.