90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele Gates Confirms Where Things Stand With Yohan As 2023 Nears Its End

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was a wild ride for all of the Season 5 cast members involved, but none experienced the same amount of tension and drama going in as Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo. I was, quite frankly, already shocked to see that relationship survived their previous season together, so it was of little surprise whenever a shocking secret led to marriage jeopardy. Now, after fans have been speculating about where things stand for the pair at the end of 2023, Daniele (temporarily) shared a brief update.

After the shocking reveal about Yohan's extra-marital relationships with several women, audiences were curious to learn what's been going on with Daniele. Following Part 1 of the latest season's Tell-All, she squashed some of that mystery on Instagram Stories (via InTouch) by responding directly to a fan asking if she and Yohan were still married. In her words:

Yes. Last week was our 2 year anniversary!

The news might be shocking to some viewers, especially considering Daniele's attitude in the early convos for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all. She explained that she came to provide receipts regarding Yohan's wrongdoing, some of which I'm assuming related to details she'd previously shared with fans online ahead of a prior tell-all special.

As hard as it might be to imagine that Daniele and Yohan were able to move forward after all the cheating, his previous wrongdoing of taking money, and her kicking him out of the house, they're apparently still going strong. More power to them.



There are plenty of couples who go through ups and downs in life, and this is especially true in the world of 90 Day Fiancé. I think back to the various split rumors with Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who are, at least presumably, still together after all their turmoil.

From that perspective, it's not so surprising to hear that Daniele and Yohan are still together despite their troubles witnessed on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. There is perhaps something that feels a little off about the response. For example, note that she stated their anniversary was last week, but without noting that they celebrated the occasion together.

I think back to Natalie Mordovtseva and how she's been "single" for quite a while on 90 Day Fiancé while still technically married to her husband, Mike Youngquist. Daniele could be playing it intentionally vague on social media with a response that, if true, may still lead to different conclusions than assumed. Just because two people are married doesn't mean they live together or are even in the same country. Perhaps more answers will come in the tell-all, as we still have episodes left to get through.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There's still a lot of drama to get through, and I'm hoping Shaun Robinson is up to the task of sorting through it after this monster of a season as the tell-all fun continues.