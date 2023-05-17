90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kris Dropped A Bombshell In The Tell-All About Why Marriage Failed With Jeymi

90 Day Fiancé is working through its latest tell-all, and we're slowly learning where things stand for couples in The Other Way Season 4. There are still stories to tell in the latest part of this special apparently, as evidenced by a new clip that featured a bombshell revelation by Kris Foster. She added some context as to why her marriage to Jeymi Noguera fell apart, and the answer may paint Jeymi in a different light.

A preview for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 has surfaced via Entertainment Tonight ahead of the tell-all special arriving on TLC, and it features a snippet of an upcoming conversation in part 2 of the show. The scene picks up midway through an argument between Jeymi and Kris as Shaun Robinson is trying to decipher the details of an alleged cheating incident. Kris alleges that Jeymi cheated on her three times in their relationship. When confronted by Shaun about the allegation, Jeymi says,

No, only one.

Jeymi confirmed she cheated on Kris during their relationship with another woman, and it apparently happened during a period when Kris "disappeared." During the season, Jeymi referenced a stretch of time of a month in which she couldn't contact Kris when she returned to the United States. It had me curious at the time if there was more to Kris' absence. There's not enough in the clip to confirm whether the cheating happened during that gap or not, but the full episode might have more answers.

The third alleged cheating incident, according to Kris, came from Jeymi allowing the woman with who she cheated to comment all over her Instagram posts. Coincidentally enough, there were suspicions by viewers early on that Kris and Jeymi weren't together because they didn't follow each other on their Instagram pages.

The reveal that Jeymi cheated on Kris is shocking, especially with the edit that she's been given this season. Kris was definitely painted in an unfavorable light throughout Season 4, and her constant harping on Jeymi and her money troubles made her wife pretty easy to sympathize with.

I can't say that this has changed my opinion of Kris too much, but I certainly don't think Jeymi is innocent in the collapse of this marriage either. If Kris was aware of the cheating or suspected it was still going on when she first left for Alabama, I can understand why she wouldn't be in a rush to return.

And while it may seem like Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh's shocking breakup may not hold in Part 2 of the tell-all, Jeymi and Kris appear separated for good. Perhaps it's for the best given all the drama between them, and they can move on and perhaps find another romance in a future season of 90 Day Fiancé.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues the Season 4 tell-all on TLC on Sunday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see what other reveals are in store, especially with this big reveal arriving in the second part.