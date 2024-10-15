90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Josh Was Caught In The Wildest Lie, And I Dunno How Lily Can Trust Anything After That

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "The Daughter Of The Bride." Stream the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé has featured a lot of lies over the years. I've seen cast members like Tyray Mollett get catfished, and the cast of Before The 90 Days Season 7 offered up just about every commonly told lie in this franchise. My point is that fans see many falsehoods cropping up across the various shows, but I don't think we've ever seen one as bad as this. Josh told the wildest lie to his wife, Lily, and I don't know how she went through with the marriage.

We knew ahead of this episode that Lily's daughter Vivian did not like Josh, but we didn't have the details as to why. After hearing them in the latest episode, I get it, and I am just concerned for this couple and the strength of their marriage as we make our way through the show's run on the 2024 TV schedule.

Lily's Daughter Revealed An Outrageous Lie Josh Told Before He Married Her Mother

Josh and Lily were married for a few years but apparently dated on and off for a while through multiple fights and breakups. At one point, Vivian explained that Josh inexplicably changed the picture on his What's App profile to a shot of him and a Vietnamese woman. Whenconfronted him, he claimed the woman was a good friend and ex who had died.

Upon further investigation, however Vivian and Lily learned the woman hadn't died at all. And not only was she still alive and kicking, she was dating Josh.

When Vivian confronted Josh about the years-old lie at dinner, he ultimately admitted it all in the end after initially trying to cover it with a wilder lie that I can't do justice to with words alone. Check out the scene below, and get Josh's account of the whole story as well:

â€˜90 Day FiancÃ©: The Other Wayâ€™: Josh Lied To Lily About His Ex Being Dead - YouTube Watch On

Josh later explained that he's talked about this lie to Lily, and they've moved past it. So then why does he then attempt to blame the confusion on a translation error, saying he was trying to imply that she was "dead to me" as a figure of speech.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To tell such a bald-faced and unwarranted lie in front of one's wife, her daughter, and one's brother at a public restaurant is so mind-blowingly wild, it might just top the disastrous Moldovan wedding as one of my favorite 90-Day Fiancé snafus.

How Can Lily Possibly Trust Josh After Such A Wild Lie?

As dramatic as it is for viewers to watch at home, I have to feel worried for Josh and Lily's relationship. A lot of married 90 Day couples have split over less, and if he's willing to impulsively commit to such outrageous lies, what other untruths are there? It's the question I'd be asking if I was married to someone who said that, and Vivian seemed legitimately concerned her mother let it slide.

For readers who are curious, CinemaBlend did some digging and seemingly confirmed that Josh and Lily are still together. Of course, both are likely under NDAs and not allowed to confirm anything with certainty, so we might have to wait until this season is over for any definitive answers on what their status is. That said, considering they've already been married for a while, I'd be shocked to hear they suddenly split after the show.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to watch this season.