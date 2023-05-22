90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Tell-All Revealed Some Wild Details That Prove Kris And Jeymi Never Should Have Gotten Married

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all special part 2. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé brought the drama in spades with The Other Way's Season 4 cast, which has continued delivering new information during the multi-part tell-all. It wasn't surprising at all to see more details surfacing regarding Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera's relationship. The latest reveals for these two, however, were absolutely shocking, and had me wondering why in the world they ever got married in the first place.

When it comes to where The Other Way Season 4 couples ended up, Kris and Jeymi not being together anymore was to be expected. That said, I was surprised to learn exactly how much drama they had even before Kris moved to Colombia. I don't really know why they both went through with their wedding after hearing the latest what occurred before that, which we'll get into below.

Jeymi Was Talking With Another Woman In Texas The Same Time As Kris

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way revealed in a preview ahead of this tell-all that Jeymi cheated on Kris, but that clip understandably left out a few key details. While Kris and Jeymi were together, Jeymi was apparently also in an online relationship with another woman living in Texas. Kris learned about the affair when the woman reached out to her and shared text messages and photos from FaceTime of them talking while showering.

Jeymi admitted ri the cheating, but noted that t the time it occurred, she hadn't heard from Kris in over a month, and assumed then that their relationship was over. Kris claimed she had only quit contacting Jeymi for five days, not a month, and claimed it was because she got in trouble at work for being on her phone. As was the case when these two fought earlier this season, after Kris' return to the United States, it feels like there's still more to Kris' story that we don't know about.

The real kicker is that all of this happened before Kris ever journeyed to Colombia for the wedding. For as mad as she was about it, it seemed odd she and Jeymi were still willing to commit to something so permanent.

Kris Flipped Her Car After Learning Of Jeymi Cheating

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all also revealed Kris' wild reaction to the news of Jeymi cheating. Host Shaun Robinson learned that Kris was so upset about Jeymi's infidelity that she flipped her car while driving. Kris went on to say that Jeymi was really worried she would die, and that made her more remorseful about the cheating.

In the present, Kris received little remorse from Jeymi after telling that particular story. It seems like there was a reason these two 90 Day stars weren't following each other on social media ahead of the tell-all, and it's clear now they have some really bad blood between them, with seemingly no chance at reconciliation. Those who missed it live should definitely watch The Other Way Season 4 tell-all on streaming because you can really feel the animosity between them.

Kris' Ex-Boyfriend Sent Jeymi Raunchy Pictures Of Her

Kris aired out a lot of dirty laundry about Jeymi, and once she was done, it was Jeymi's turn to fire back. The Colombian admitted her wrongdoing in her strictly online relationship with another woman, but then brought up that she had received several texts from Kris' ex-boyfriend ahead of the move to Colombia.

Straight from Jeymi's mouth in the tell-all, here's what she was sent:

Her ex-boyfriend was sending me pictures of her naked, having sex, etc…Nobody talks about that. I’m sorry, I’m going to show the pictures because she say that [her] ex-boyfriend no text me and I have the pictures.

Jeymi claimed that Kris' ex-boyfriend somehow obtained her number and had sent photos of Kris having sex and nude. As she mentioned above, Jeymi even claimed she had proof these photos existed, but the tell-all wrapped up Part 2 for the week before the evidence could surface.

Again, all of this happened before Kris ever set foot in Colombia. Given all of these red flags, why did Jeymi and Kris rush down the aisle? Maybe we'll get some answers to that in Part 3 of the tell-all, though at this point, I'm only assuming we'll learn about more drama happening between them since they broke up.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all continues on Sunday, May 28th at 8:00 p.m. ET. After that, we'll be on to Before The 90 Days Season 6, which includes a fresh cast and the return of Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda.