90 Day Fiancé Revealed A Wild Wedding Twist For Clayton And Anali That Makes The Spoilers We Know Even Stranger

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 episode "With This Ring I Thee Wed." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé's milestone season has been a thrill, and that's thanks in large part to the Season 10 cast. Just when it seemed things were finally winding down and everyone was prepping for their weddings, Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos suffered yet another dramatically significant moment. No, it wasn't his mother Violet blockading the aisle, but rather a potential runaway bride situation.

While Clayton's mother will be a big hurdle in their potential life together, the reveal that Anali might miss the wedding entirely feels like an even bigger problem for the duo to overcome. I can't quite believe that 90 Day Fiancé just teased her possibly skipping out on the wedding, considering the spoilers we'd learned about them ahead of this episode's airing. Here's what went down, why she might've fled, and what is so weird about this situation.

Clayton And Anali Had Serious Doubts About Marriage After Her Bachelorette Party

Anali decided she needed to come clean to Clayton about having a stripper at her party rather than start their marriage off with a lie. She confessed, which led to an argument that included him insulting her in a passive-aggressive manner until she finally hit the bedroom and began packing her things.

Later that night, they reconnected through a conversation about the incident, and Anali made it clear she wasn't sure if she was going to go through with the marriage if this was how their life together would be. Clayton didn't have an answer for that, at least outside of general shock that the next day could go awry, and the scene ended.

The Preview For Next Week's Episode Strongly Implied Anali Skipped The Wedding

It seems the warning from Clayton's sister about his mother Violet, combined with the argument about the stripper, gave Anali cold feet prior to walking down the aisle.. A preview for 90 Day Fiancé's next episode, which will be available to stream with a Max subscription for everyone watching the Super Bowl that night, showed the wedding crowd waiting around without Anali anywhere to be found.

Another moment showed Anali with her packed bag as she expressed wishes to leave the country without telling Clayton. Which is about as red a flag can get. Finally, we saw Clayton crying at the empty wedding venue as his best man Cameron consoled him with pats on the back.

To be sure, 90 Day Fiancé could be deliberately editing the preview in a deceptive way to trick viewers into thinking Anali jumped ship instead of attending the ceremony. That Clayton and Cameron moment would be truly bizarre outside of the supposed context, but considering this franchise has done things like accidentally left people in the background shots of locations they shouldn't be at, I'll never fully stop suspecting 90 Day of visual fibbery.

Why This Is Surprising Considering What We Know About Clayton And Anali's Realtionship

If Anali did miss the wedding, there are a lot of questions for the 90 Day Fiancé couple to answer. CinemaBlend has previously reported on evidence that points to Clayton and Anali being married before such plans were revealed in the series. So if she indeed skipped the meant-to-be-televised wedding, it'd make for an interesting twist.

But how likely is it that the event seen in the next episode isn't their actual wedding? Personally, I think there's a huge possibility she'll make a late entrance after some reconsideration, and that the scene of Clayton crying would have occurred when everything was still unknown. We can only wait and see, of course, while obviously speculating on what it all means if she doesn't show up.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With weddings happening in the show left and right, it feels the tell-all is imminent, so be sure to catch up to be ready for all the reveals that come at the season's end, and make sure to reference our 2024 TV schedule to find a new show to obsess over in its absence.