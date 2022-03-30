90 Day Fiancè Star’s Former Employer Speaks Out After Ben Rathburn's Arrest Led To Termination

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5 arguably has the most scandalous cast of the franchise, and it appears likely that they’ll hold that title. Ben Rathbun’s complicated story of figuring out who the “real” Mahogany Roca is has confused viewers all season , but his recent arrest became a subject of interest for many as well. Though the arrest came from a prior charge, it appears the reality star lost his job not too long after the arrest.

Ben Rathbun referred to himself as a former youth pastor on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days who eventually got into modeling, but until recently, he was also Executive Director for the Michigan Lupus Foundation. His status with the organization changed sometime following the arrest, as the Michigan Lupus Foundation Board of Directors issued the following statement on the foundation’s homepage recently.

Ben Rathbun is no longer with the Michigan Lupus Foundation, effective immediately. The Foundation continues to put our lupus warriors first, and we will continue with our mission without interruption.

The 90 Day Fiancé star’s firing came not long after news broke of his arrest for a probation violation related to a past OWI charge. Rathbun recently appeared in court for the violation and, according to Screen Rant , got 15 days of community service and 24 months of probation as part of his sentencing. Rathbun was also sentenced to two days in jail but didn’t serve any additional time behind bars, as the time after his arrest qualified as time served.

It’ll be interesting to see how this probation charge ultimately impacts Rathbun's future in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Right now, it’s not known if he and Mahogany will stay together (though there are reports of someone who spotted them in Peru ), or they’ll split up. We also don’t know if something like probation will impact his ability to leave the country if Mahogany isn’t planning a trip to America. It’s very possible that this recent sentencing just sunk his chances of appearing on another spinoff in the future, though I wouldn’t rule anything out just yet.

For example, if Mahogany does fill out a 90-day visa and comes to the United States, it’s possible for Ben Rathbun to complete his probation and still do the show. A lot of that will ultimately come down to how the two move forward as a couple in these final weeks of the season and if anything changed between the end of filming and what’s going on in their lives now. Hopefully, we’ll find out soon during the tell-all special.