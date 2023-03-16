90 Day Fiancé's Cynthia Decker Responds As Authorities Close Case On Molly Hopkins And Kelly Brown's Alleged Choke-Slam Incident

A troubling saga involving several 90 Day Fiancé stars has come to an end. Authorities officially closed the case on the criminal complaint filed by Molly Hopkins and her daughter Olivia that alleged the latter was choke-slammed by Molly's ex, Kelly Brown. Following the results of the investigation, Molly's ex-best friend and former business partner Cynthia Decker spoke out once again on behalf of Kelly, who seemed pleased with the results of the much-publicized choke-slam investigation.

90 Day Fiancé insider MerryPants reported that police did not find enough evidence to pursue the allegation that Kelly choke-slammed Olivia in an altercation in Molly's store any further. Cynthia Decker shared the post on her Instagram Stories and sent a message to Kelly in light of the news:

So happy your name is cleared @Kellykb2022. There should be recourse for false police reports! Especially when they included lies about me being a part of it when I wasn't!

Molly and Olivia Hopkins alleged in a police report that Cynthia Decker was present for the alleged attack, but as Cynthia said above and in previous interviews, she was not present. The police report also alleged that Decker was in possession of footage of the incident as she was the only one with access to the security cameras.

Decker has denied that claim and mentioned in a since-deleted online post that several others had access to the camera but that it was unplugged by someone to prevent her from watching the store when she wasn't present. Read Decker's full comments disputing Molly and her daughter's claim, reposted in the Instagram post below:

Kelly Brown hasn't said much beyond a short thank you on his Instagram Stories to outlets for running the report of the case's conclusion. Molly Hopkins has posted to social media since the news broke, though she did not mention anything related to the closing of the case. Her daughter, Olivia, has not posted or shared anything recently on her Instagram page.

It's possible that some of Kelly and Molly's drama will play out in a 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. There's evidence to suggest that Kelly was present at the Florida resort that featured a lot of other cast members and a camera crew. The spinoff is rumored to be a couples therapy show, so it'll be interesting to see if Molly mentions the alleged choke-slam incident on camera and how Kelly may respond to that. It's worth noting that while the alleged incident occurred near Thanksgiving of 2022, Molly and Olivia filed the report in early February, about a week after reports of the alleged spinoff filming.

Beyond that potential spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé hasn't confirmed if Molly, Kelly, or Cynthia will appear in upcoming seasons of the TLC franchise. The franchise has cut ties with cast members in the past following troubling allegations that happened behind the scenes. At the same time, there are some cast members that are consistently problematic and still appearing in spinoffs, so we'll just have to see if all this drama impacts their futures in the franchise.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way currently airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Expect more 90 Day spinoffs to pop up on the 2023 TV schedule as the weeks continue and for other great shows to arrive as well.