90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Went To Extreme Measures To Get Gino To Sign Divorce Papers, But As A Fan I'm Really Confused
I don't get what's going on here.
Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are the focal point of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as the collapse of their marriage has injected a lot of drama into the 2025 TV schedule. The drama of the latest 90 Day couple to split continues in the present, too, as Jasmine recently went to some pretty extreme lengths to try to make Gino sign divorce papers.
Not long after we learned that she and new beau Matt Branistareanu shaved their heads, Jasmine made a pretty public plea for Gino to finally dissolve their marriage legally. As someone who watched the latest episode with my HBO Max subscription, I'm confused, but before we get into that, let's talk about the way Jasmine tried to reach out to Gino.
Jasmine Filed For Divorce And Posted It In A Local Newspaper
In a recent report by TMZ, Jasmine officially filed for divorce from Gino. Apparently, however, she has been unsuccessful in serving him divorce papers. In an attempt to serve him notice, she ran the divorce news in a local newspaper in Florida (where she lives), though I'm not entirely sure how successful that will be, considering he's still living in Michigan.
In any case, the stunt did grab national attention.
I'm Confused Why Gino Would Want To Stay Married To Jasmine After What We Learned In The Latest Episode Of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After
The bigger question I'm asking as a 90 Day Fiancé fan who saw the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, is why would Gino want to stall the divorce? We just saw in the latest episode that he learned that under Michigan law, he's legally financially responsible for Jasmine's new daughter, Matilda, even though he's not biologically the father.
It seemed like, because of that, Gino was very eager to get the divorce proceedings started. He was even the one who initially told Jasmine he wanted a divorce. Now we're learning that they're still legally married, and it's apparently Jasmine pushing for the split by publishing requests for him to sign in a newspaper?
It feels like I'm missing a piece to the puzzle, and thankfully, it doesn't seem like Jasmine and Gino's story is going away and will continue in future seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. Maybe it'll all make more sense in the next spinoff they all appear in, because I can't wrap my head around why both won't just finally go their separate ways.
Jasmine and Gino continue to wage war on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm dying for the tell-all at this point, because I need some answers from somebody as to why they're still legally married after all of this.
