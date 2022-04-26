90 Day Fiancé's Hamza Sparks New Rumors About Relationship Status With Memphis

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days really gave viewers a lot to talk about with its scandalous cast , and that drama bled into the offseason with a few couples. Memphis Smith and Hamza Mokni first got folks talking when evidence surfaced that the two were married before that episode aired on television. More recently, there was potential trouble between them. Now, following Memphis’ comments about Hamza’s sister , Hamza posted a photo that will spark new rumors about their relationship status.

Hamza has posted a lot of content recently from Chicago, Illinois, and so far, it doesn’t appear that Memphis or their children are anywhere in sight. Now in a recent post , fans have noticed that there’s something else that’s not present: a ring. Scroll through the pics below, which show Hamza lacking jewelry on both hands.

A post shared by Moknii Hamza (@hamza90day) A photo posted by on

Hamza is without a wedding ring in the pictures, which feels like a big sign. In fact, past 90 Day Fiancé cast members have sneakily confirmed their relationship status in the past by posting Instagram stories or live videos which display them with or without a wedding ring. That was how many viewers first noticed relationship trouble between Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, and it may be further evidence that things aren’t going well between Memphis and Hamza.

As far as what the story is that might’ve led Hamza to travel without Memphis, that’s not clear. A lot has been alleged about their relationship, and some leaked messages tell a story. One thing we’ve seen is that Hamza’s sister told Memphis that he’s upset because she spends time at her ex-husband’s house (via InTouch ).

To further deepen the mystery, Hamza posted a video that seems to indicate that he recently saw his infant daughter. He uploaded a video of him in the passenger seat, where he then pointed the camera to a car seat in the back.

A post shared by Moknii Hamza (@hamza90day) A photo posted by on

Nothing has been confirmed, so fans can only speculate at this point. Perhaps there's nothing wrong at all, and Hamza just isn't wearing his ring for the photos, although of course relationship troubles could be the cause as well. I wouldn’t officially declare any relationship is over at this point unless one or the other explicitly says it is. Even then, many 90 Day Fiancé couples call it quits and ultimately end up back together.

There’s also a small part of me that wonders if maybe, just maybe, Hamza and Memphis are being intentionally cryptic about their relationship status on social media in order to drum up interest in any upcoming storylines that they may have in 90 Day Fiancé. After all, not every couple in this franchise is guaranteed multiple seasons, and it seems only the ones with the most going on tend to stay involved long-term.

I’m not trying to allege that any couple would intentionally fake issues in their relationship online to try and spark interest in the fandom, but it does seem like it could work for some couples. At the end of the day, we can’t pretend to know the full story, so we just have to wait until that arrives.