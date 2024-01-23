90 Day Fiancé's Jamal Dropped A Surprising Diss About Tim Malcolm's Parenting Skills, And I Need Somebody To Spill The Tea

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "Tim Stirs The Pot." Read at your own risk!

Veronica Rodriguez's new man being Jamal Menzies was one of the biggest shocks of 90 Day Fiancé, as it's not often that cast members date the children of other cast members. There's been some clear tension between Jamal and Veronica's ex, Tim Malcolm, since he came into the picture, and the latest 90 Day: The Single Life spilled some major tea that I need to hear more about.

We've learned before that Tim and Veronica's co-parenting dynamic and friendship can be toxic for their relationships, but they prioritize Tim as a father figure for her daughter Chloe above all else. As some may remember, Tim is not Chloe's biological father, but has served as a father figure for her over the past twelve years. At least, that's the story the TLC series has told for as long as they've been on 90 Day Fiancé. During a heated moment when they all went out, Jamal had something to say about Tim and his "parenting" after the latter wouldn't give his blessing to the new relationship with Veronica:

Yeah, because we're just gonna sit here and pretend like Tim is father of the year. We're going to keep pretending that that's a thing. What is the truth now? You want to sit here and act like you're father of the year, you're not, dude.

I mentioned when Jamal and Tim first butted heads in 90 Day: The Single Life's Season 3 tell-all that Veronica's relationship may not last, and this fight all but proves it. Making claims about someone's parenting skills crosses the line, and it'll surely be hard for either to come to an understanding after that statement. If Veronica isn't willing to distance herself from Tim, this relationship with Jamal will not last.

At the same time, I want to know what prompted Jamal to make that comment and how he would know anything about Tim's parenting skills with Chloe. The answer, I would guess, is that Veronica made comments to Jamal behind Tim's back.

If we travel back to any previous episode of Tim and Veronica (which can be done with a Max subscription), all we hear is how he has been a great father to Chloe and mentored her over the years. Did 90 Day Fiancé misrepresent his involvement, or is Jamal just trying to get a rise out of Tim?

The answer is interesting enough that I want to see 90 Day: The Single Life become less of the Chantel Everett show and more about the reality behind Tim and Veronica's friendship. What exactly happens when the cameras aren't rolling, and does Jamal want Tim away from Chloe if he stays committed to Veronica? Out of all the drama brewing with the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 cast, this is the one I'm hoping the show zeroes in on down the stretch. Let's hear more from Jamal about the truth behind 90 Day Fiancé's most unbelievable friendship.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. More drama will likely unfold between Tim and Jamal, though I hope, for Veronica's sake, they can eventually put their differences aside if this relationship is going to last.