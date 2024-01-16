90 Day: The Single Life Is Turning Into Chantel's Show, And I Don't Really Like That

Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "Debbie Tells A Lie."

Chantel Everett was primed to start her post-divorce story when she joined the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, and TLC was more than willing to help her tell the tale. She's found her way back to television despite The Family Chantel ending, but it's almost as though the latest season of this singles spinoff has become the Chantel show. As the reality star continues her vacation with friends abroad in Greece, I'm not sure I really like that.

I'll concede that, since her split from Pedro Jimeno, Chantel is the most popular single person in 90 Day Fiancé. After all, not many alumni had rumors swirling that they were dating Drake after their divorce. At the same time, she's had numerous scenes on 90 Day: The Single Life so far, and I don't care for the way this is headed.

More Chantel Means Less Of Everyone Else

Just one episode before the latest 90 Day: The Single Life, viewers saw Tyray Mollett get stood up on a date. It was a pretty big deal, especially for viewers who knew Tyray was self-conscious about getting back out there after being catfished in his inaugural season. I was ready to see Tyray's next move after his date stood him up, but unfortunately, he wasn't in this week's episode.

In Chantel's story in the last episode, she met a man at a bar in Greece named Giannis. After a couple of dances, they exchanged numbers and went their separate ways. Fast forward to the latest episode, Giannis invited Chantel and friends to his hometown, which is a four-hour drive. For some reason, we couldn't watch what happened with Tyray, but TLC decided to show a lot of Chantel scenes in this episode, most of which took place in a car ride.

As mentioned, I get Chantel has appeal with the 90 Day Fiancé fanbase. She wouldn't have gotten her own spinoff if she hadn't. With that said, 90 Day: The Single Life is about an ensemble of cast members all telling their stories throughout the season. I shouldn't be getting way more on Chantel's story than others, especially considering I don't find it very interesting so far.

Give Chantel Another Spinoff Or Special

I know 90 Day Fiancé isn't in the habit of giving every married couple who split a spinoff, but I'd sooner see Chantel get another spinoff than bogarting the scenes of currently existing spinoffs. Honestly, her Greek vacation might've even worked out better as a limited series compared to what we're seeing now.

Right now, the situation is what it is, and we'll likely continue to see plenty of Chantel at the expense of others in upcoming episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life. In the future, I'd hope that, as opposed to this happening again, there'd be some standalone series we could watch with our Max subscription rather than seemingly taking a spinoff and focusing it on one person.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.