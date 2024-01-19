90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Brown Confirms Status Of Relationship With Liz Woods Following Recent Rumors

90 Day Fiancé stars can try to keep their drama contained within the shows, but the prying eyes of fans can often lead to it bleeding out all over the internet. A leaked wedding invitation seemingly spoiled Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods' wedding before they re-committed to each other on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but then it was recently rumored they split. Amidst all the speculation, Big Ed indirectly commented on the situation in a way that clarified where things stand with him and Liz.

Big Ed Brown was one of many present for the BIGO Awards Gala in Las Vegas, and during a red carpet interview, he seemingly spilled the beans on what was going on with him and Liz. When asked what he enjoyed the most about the app, Ed revealed some information the 90 Day producers might've wished he hadn't without cameras rolling while talking about the BIGO live stream service (via 90DayTheMelanatedWay):

Well, I met somebody, and she came out for New Years. Uh, but that's tight-lipped. So, that was probably my favorite moment.

If Ed had met up with Liz, who he presumably would've been married to by now, he likely would've just said so. Ed later shared a photo of himself on IG stories at the BIGO event, and Liz was nowhere to be seen. Her stories show she was on a double date, and considering she wasn't seen at the Gala with Ed, one would think he wasn't invited:

(Image credit: Liz Woods IG stories)

This is just the latest of recent signs that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are no longer together, and 90 Day Fiancé viewers may not be too surprised if they are finished. The couple split up after appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life, and their relationship has had several ups and downs since. Granted, a major editing error in one of their blowups may lead to questions as to how up and down the relationship was, and pictures with her daughter seemed to indicate they were heading toward being one happy family.

How To Watch 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) HBO Max Subscription: What To Know About The Price, Discovery Plus Rebrand, And What The Streaming Service Offers

The major question I have, assuming Big Ed and Liz are finished, is whether or not the split happened before or after their marriage. 90 Day Fiancé couples split after marriage all the time, so this wouldn't be all that uncommon. If the leaked wedding invitations are to be believed, the marriage was supposed to take place in August at Ed's home state of Arkansas. InTouch reported the two were allegedly wed, though the website linked as evidence of the matrimony is no longer active.

If Ed and Liz did tie the knot, then they may both still be married while potentially seeing other people. Obviously, it's reckless to assume too much at this stage, as there's still not a ton to go on as to what the situation might be. The only thing I feel relatively sure of is that either will be willing to appear on a future season of 90 Day Fiancé to explain everything that happened, and I'll be seated and watching when they do.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on the 2024 TV schedule. Big Ed and Liz aren't on any of the currently airing 90-Day shows, but there's still plenty of drama for reality fans who enjoy it to indulge in.