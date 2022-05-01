90 Day Fiancé's Memphis May Have Confirmed Her Status With Hamza, And Breast Milk Was Involved

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5 is over, but the drama between couples is still going after the tell-all. Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii’s story ended on a high note when the couple were ultimately married and began living in the United States , though recent news on them may tell a different story. It seems like fans might now know the current status of this 90 Day couple's relationship and, surprisingly enough, breast milk is involved.

As folks followed Hamza’s cryptic posts from Chicago (where she was without Memphis), the mother of three posted an inspirational message for mothers. More specifically, she uploaded a video on Instagram that showed her dancing while pumping breast milk. While that’s garnered a response on its own, many of her followers have questions regarding the hashtags attached to this video. Check out the clip and caption for yourself:

Overall, Memphis’ hashtag choices aren't too out of the ordinary, though the “#SingleMomLife” one is raising a few eyebrows. At a time when there are so many questions about she and Hamza's relationship, it’s natural that 90 Day Fiancé fans might think she’s dropping clues about whether they're still together. On a side note, it’s hilariously ironic that when it comes to a video in which Memphis is dancing and pumping breast milk to a Lil Baby and Gunna song, many seem more focused on the hashtags.

Those pieces of text aren’t definitive evidence of the start or end of a relationship, and there are plenty of other explanations for why the 90 Day alum chose that hashtag. For example, Memphis was a single mother prior to marrying Hamza, so it tracks she’d empathize and want to mentor women who are currently in that situation. She might also just be trying to grow her platform and become an influencer like other past 90 Day Fiancé cast members, so the hashtag could be entirely unrelated to her life and is just a way to further expand her audience.

Memphis posting while pumping breast milk also seems to indicate that she’s with the baby. As of late, Hamza has posted pictures with the baby. Though it's possible the photos he share, and he hasn’t seen his child recently.

There are about a hundred scenarios we could use to rationalize what’s going on, but it’s hard to ignore the growing evidence that Memphis and Hamza are no longer together. At the very least, the two are on the rocks, considering the comments between Hamza’s sister and Memphis , but cooler heads can always prevail. 90 Day couples (like one from Happily Ever After) break up all the time but, at this point, reconciliations are starting to feel just as commonplace.