90 Day Fiancé's Tyray Is Finally Having That Big Meeting, And I'm Extremely Worried For Him

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Sex, Lies, And Videotape." Read at your own risk!

Tyray Mollett revealed to CinemaBlend that he'd be going on a trip this season, and it felt like he was being set up to meet his catfish Christian and get some closure on the fakery that transpired over several years. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days smacked us with a twist in the latest episode, however, when fans learned he was taking a trip to visit the real-life Carmella. The whole shebang has me extremely worried for the 90 Day Fiancé star when it comes to how this will play out for him.

The first half of Tyray's storyline was already rough, as everyone first learned he was being catfished. It seemed that he was on a path to healing, however, at least right up until this impromptu trip to meet Carmella. Is this truly going to help him move on, or just make the situation more confusing and complicated?

Tyray Tried To Buy The Real Carmella Jewelry As A Gift

Tyray was excited to find out the real Carmella, revealed to be an adult film actress, was receptive to meeting him to talk about this strange situation, and he immediately booked a flight out to meet her. That part wasn't too odd, but what those watching on TLC or with a Max subscription might've found bizarre was his insistence on buying her a gift for meeting him.

Originally, Tyray planned to purchase Carmella some jewelry, but his sisters immediately shot that down. Ultimately they all compromised that he could purchase her a candle, which felt like a nice and appropriate gift for a stranger he has no actual bond with.

Carmella Revealed She Had No Idea About The Catfishing

Before setting up this trip, Tyray revealed that he already told the real Carmella about the situation. Furthermore, it appeared she didn't know about it or had anything to do with it, so why is this meeting happening?

To me, and possibly other 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days viewers, there doesn't seem to be a genuine reason for Tyray to take this trip. He was already told that Carmella was not aware that her likeness was being used in a catfish scheme, and if she was, it doesn't appear likely she'd appear on television and confess it. What closure could Tyray get from meeting her that he hasn't already received?

Tyray Is Tying His Feelings From The Fake Carmella To The Real Person

Tyray admitted during 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days that he had trouble separating the real Carmella from the catfish relationship he had with Christian. For that reason alone, it feels very unhealthy for him to take a trip to meet the real Carmella and talk about all of this.

It's possible this will all work out, and somehow, the real Carmella and Tyray will end up a couple. I'll be honest, I'm rooting for some positive outcome out of this exchange, and given my predictions for other couples surviving this season, we could use some more success stories. We'll see where this ends up, though, and if we'll finally get to see Christian and Tyray cross paths.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days premieres new episodes on TLC and Max on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The next episode will feature the fated meetup between Tyray and Carmella, and I can only hope it doesn't go as bad as I think it might.