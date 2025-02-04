90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Has Made Me Lose All Sympathy For Ariela And Biniyam

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 episode "Lasting Effects." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 had me sick of Ariela and Biniyam Shibre when they first appeared at the resort, but it reached intolerable levels in the latest episode. In a spinoff where I'm supposed to be invested in seeing couples grow in therapy and save their relationship, I've lost all sympathy for them and once again wish they'd just leave.

While there's hope for other couples to reconcile before the end of the season, I don't have high hopes for Ari and Biniyam. The red flags for their relationship are on full display here, and if that weren't enough, I think they're dragging down the progress of other couples with their shenanigans. Here's what I'm noticing, that I'm absolutely sick of.

All Ariela And Biniyam Do Is Say They're Better Than Other Couples

Ariela and Biniyam could spend time putting in the work in therapy sessions, but instead, it seems they're more concerned with reality TV drama. It seems they're mainly around for drama, and when people like Julia Gibbs confess she cheated on Brandon, they mention that their relationship isn't so bad in comparison.

Sure, it's probably projection on their end, but that doesn't make it less annoying to sit through. In reality, their relationship might be in the worst shape of anyone in 90 Day: The Last Resort. Like, the only reason Biniyam showed up was to get his passwords back to his social media accounts, and they haven't done any serious therapy since he received them.

Ariela Being Upset The Rest Of The Cast Isn't More Critical Of Biniyam Is Ridiculous

What's most aggravating is the chaos caused by Ariela and Biniyam is threatening to take over the next episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, as a clip showed her going off on the cast. Ari is seen lashing out at the other attendees, talking about how she's mad they let him off the hook so easily for his treatment of her. She does this shortly after Rob Warne blows up on Sophie Sierra, noting that Biniyam has done the same to her at some point in the past.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Tell-All Ended By Tainting My Favorite Couple Of The Season With More Shocking Confessions

Just to reiterate, Ariela is seen yelling at the rest of the cast because they're not being mean enough to her husband after witnessing another couple's fight. All this was over for an event that had allegedly happened in the past that none of them had seen. Where are the therapists to intervene when you need them the most?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maybe Ari and Bini will repair their marriage at the end of 90 Day: The Last Resort; maybe they will join the list of married 90 Day couples who split. All I can say right now is I hope they aren't on any other spinoffs featured in the 2025 TV schedule because I can't stand to see them any longer.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 gets closer to the recommitment ceremony, and while I may not be invested in every couple's journey, I do have to see where things work out for the rest of the group.