At Least Two 90 Day: The Last Resort Couples Seem Like They're Beyond Therapy Help, And I Just Wish They'd Leave

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "Save The Last Dance." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

After the latest 90 Day: The Last Resort episode, I already wish two couples featured in Season 2 weren't involved. To my surprise, it's not the couples I was shocked to see in the cast who should be excised. It's the duos who I thought were most in need of legitimate therapy, and I think it might be too little too late at this point.

In an episode where I thought I'd be obsessing over Jasmine Pineda and Natalie Mordovtseva's fight, I feel like two couples should've saved the trouble on therapy and moved straight to the split. Let's break down each couple and talk about what makes it seem like their relationship is a lost cause.

Ariela & Biniyam

I've already written about being exhausted by Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre this season, and I finally nailed down why. These two act like they've been separated for quite some time and are only really interacting and making an attempt to reconcile for the sake of being on television again.

Let's remember that these two were having troubles as far back as 90 Day Diaries in early 2024, and while this season was filmed before December, the intervention to save their marriage might've come too late to make a meaningful difference for either.

Natalie & Josh

I've seen 90 Day Fiancé fans speculate Natalie and Josh Weinstein aren't a real couple and that they only link up when it's time for a new spinoff appearance. It certainly seems these two are more exes than not in 90 Day: The Last Resort and Sophie Sierra's leaked text exchange with Josh showed his true feelings about Natalie. Beyond starting a fight with Sophie, it doesn't even seem like Natalie is set on saving the relationship in the first place.

To his credit, Josh seemingly filmed this while his son was still recovering from a tragic car accident. He told Natalie in this latest episode that the show gave him a couple of days off to return home to help his ex-wife take his son to appointments and physical therapy, and at least she seemed understanding enough to give him a break.

It was nice to see, though that moment of rationality leads me to suspect Natalie plays up how erratic and off-the-wall she can be. Whatever the truth is there, I don't see this ending and these two fixing their relationship.

What I do see is a realistic chance at more couples drama as 90 Day: The Last Resort continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I am hoping to see some more serious counseling to happen in these upcoming episodes, and everyone starts to dig deeper into their relationship issues.