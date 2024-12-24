Are 90 Day: The Last Resort's Brandon And Julia Still Together After His Offensive Comments? Here's The Latest

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Word." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

When the cast for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 was announced, I was shocked to see Brandon and Julia Gibbs appearing. Now that I've seen a few episodes of what their dynamic has been like since we last saw them arguing with his parents about sharing a room, I now understand how toxic things have become between them. I was especially shocked by his latest offensive comments following a night out with the other couples and was curious if these two were still a couple after filming stopped.

Fortunately, we don't have to wait until the 2025 TV schedule to find out what's happening with these two. A little digging on the internet gave some insight into where things currently stand with Brandon (who still looks like The Elf on the Shelf) and Julia. Let's talk about where they are in the show currently and if it seems like they're together or separated at the moment.

Brandon Hurt Julia With Some Cruel Insults After Night Out

Julia greeted Brandon in the morning, noting that he had slept on the couch and not in bed with her. He explained that he was still upset about her actions from the night before, where she danced on top of the bar and unintentionally exposed herself.

It was bad enough when he said it the previous night, but Brandon once again repeated he felt Julia was dressed like a "whore," and not someone he'd want to be the mother of his children. He also said her dancing was too sexual, which she disagreed with.

Are Brandon And Julia Still Together?

90 Day: The Last Resort thus far would give the impression that Brandon and Julia are the latest married 90 Day couple to split, but I don't think that's the case. Julia recently launched a new Instagram business page called Kingdon For Dogs, and Brandon follows it.

So far, the page is littered with pictures of German Shepherds, and if I had to guess, they're from the dog breeding business run by Brandon's parents. These two are either in a very amicable post-split business partnership, or they're still together.

Additionally, it doesn't seem like there are any signs of these two splitting up on either of their recent social media posts. Other couples like Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have struggled to keep the current state of their relationship quiet on social media. Therefore, I'm willing to say that these two will make it through therapy as a stronger couple, regardless of what other reveals about their relationship may happen along the way.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I expect the drama to escalate even further in upcoming episodes, so I'm eager to see what's next.