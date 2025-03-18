90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Featured Another Breakup, And Now I'm Super Confused

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Frontier." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

It seems like the dam broke after Ariela and Biniyam Shibre called it quits, as yet another 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 couple decided to leave before the recommitment ceremony. I'm not necessarily surprised to see Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein left the resort, but I am slightly confused given what we've seen online since the filming.

Natalie and Josh were on my short list to leave the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff early on, but throughout the season, I began to think they had a legitimate chance at reconciling. Now that's all out the window, though I wonder if the on-and-off couple is somehow back on after filming concluded.

Natalie Mordovtseva And Josh Weinstein Broke Up Ahead Of The Recommitment Ceremony

The leaked texts from Sophie Sierra, the body shaming, and constant arguing finally reached a breaking point for Josh and Natalie. In the final group therapy session before the recommitment ceremony, Josh told his 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates he doesn't believe he can be the person Natalie wants him to be. Much to the surprise of everyone, Natalie was okay with this, noting it was the first time she felt Josh was being truthful since they arrived. With that, they confirmed they wouldn't be sticking around for the ceremony, and went their separate ways out of the resort.

Natalie's Post On Social Media After The Show Seemed To Hint They Were Still Dating

This isn't the first time Natalie and Josh have broken up in 90 Day Fiancé, but I do consider it the most shocking. I say that mainly because Natalie had seemingly dropped some hints to suggest they did stick it out, as evidenced by her Instagram post of her in Las Vegas. To me, this read as her finally getting the invite to visit Josh's home:

A post shared by Natalie Mordovtseva (@nataliemordovtseva) A photo posted by on

Assuming we aren't shocked by them getting back together yet again, this is another example of why we can't read too heavily into the social media posts made by 90 Day Fiancé cast members. Sure, they're often accidentally or intentionally revealing the results of their storyline, but other times they might be trolling. At least, that's my assumption of what Natalie was doing, perhaps to try and keep fans invested in her storyline.

With Natalie single again, one has to wonder if she'll go back to ex-husband Mike Youngquist or find another lover to extend her time further in the United States and future 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs. I'm sure we'll see her on a future season of The Single Life, though I hope this time around her storyline won't dominate so much of the tell-all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps more on Josh and Natalie's relationship after the show and that weird Las Vegas Instagram post will make sense when we see the tell-all for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2. Until then, we still have to watch the recommitment ceremony, and see which couples decide to complete the therapy process while remaining married.