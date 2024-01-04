90 Day: The Single Life's Chantel Everett Claps Back After Comment About Her Being In Season 4

It's time for another season of 90 Day: The Single Life, and while the Season 4 cast is full of recognizable faces, not everyone is in agreement about whether or not those franchise veterans should be involved. Specifically, Chantel Everett felt the need to clap back after one fan's critical comments questioned whether or not she really needed to be on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

Chantel is indeed searching for love again after a divorce from ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno, as well as the conclusion of her TLC spinoff The Family Chantel. While there were rumors of her being in a potential romance with rapper Drake, it seems the reality star moved on from that in order to return to her 90 Day Fiancé roots with The Single Life Season 4. Some viewers don't believe another TV season was what she needed to be doing, and one fan made things a little too personal in a comment on the show's Instagram post highlighting Chantel's storyline.

She needs therapy 💯 and time to heal she’s clearly not ok.

Viewers will always give out their opinions, and it seems like something stood out about Chantel Everett's debut on 90 Day: The Single Life that raised alarm bells. The comment, which received over a thousand likes, would seem to suggest that several people think that it's too soon for Chantel to jump into another committed relationship, let alone on reality television.

Longtime viewers may know Chantel Everett is known for sassy responses on the internet, so it wasn't too surprising to see her pop up in the replies to the comment. Granted, her comeback wasn't exactly a denial of what was said, but perhaps just a presentation of the facts:

Yeah, but at least I look hot 🥵 😂❤️

It's interesting to see Chantel's response here, mainly because of what we know about her journey on 90 Day: The Single Life. Chantel went on vacation with friends to Greece to make a decision about whether or not she's prepared to re-enter the dating scene or take some more time to reflect on her previous marriage. While the scene in the IG post showed she almost fell for another man that flirted in a way "similar to Pedro," it might turn out that Chantel will realize she's better off staying single for now.

90 Day Fiancé: Every Couple Who Split After Getting Married, Updated (Image credit: TLC) These couples didn't last.

There's no rule saying that people have to end their season of 90 Day: The Single Life in a committed relationship with another person. Just because Chantel Everett agreed to let TLC film her on a vacation with her friends doesn't mean that she will automatically jump into a relationship with a new person and tie the knot.

Of course, it could happen, which is part of the thrill of watching this spinoff on TLC or with a Max subscription. I'll just be satisfied if Chantel can find some peace at the end of the season, as it seems she's had a pretty chaotic couple of years. I also kind of wish that Pedro had agreed to appear in this season as well to see the comparison of how they're coping, but there's no word so far on whether or not he'll return to 90 Day Fiancé.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Check it out along with the wide variety of programs found on the 2024 TV schedule, and be prepared for some quality time with the couch during the winter months.