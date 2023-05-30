A Coronation Attendee Explains Why His Seats Were So ‘Frustrating’ While King Charles Was Being Crowned
Mike Tindall wasn't thrilled about his seats.
While attending King Charles’ coronation must have been a big honor, for some guests, the seating arrangements weren't exactly ideal. Even though many viewers who tuned in to the ceremony on the 2023 TV schedule had a great vantage point from their couch of the historic event, for Mike Tindall, who was in Westminster Abbey for the event, his view was a bit “frustrating.”
Now that the big coronation has come and gone, Mike Tindall, a rugby player who is married to Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daughter, explained the seating situation on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (via Page Six), saying:
The couple sat in the fourth row at the ceremony, behind Prince Harry, who was there without Meghan Markle (she was in California with their kids), Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. He continued to explain why their seats were less than ideal, saying that they had an obstructed view of the coronation. Tindall said:
Tindall continued, saying that where they were sat was around the corner from where King Charles was being crowned, he explained:
While he had some complaints about the coronation itself, Tindall said that he was honored to be there, and recalled one moment that really blew him away:
While Mike Tindall was trying to watch the coronation, those of us viewing the events from our homes couldn’t help but have a blast seeing all the funny moments from the event. For example, Prince Louis looking bored from the front row as well as Katy Perry blocking views with her hat and not being to find her seat were really funny highlights.
On a more serious note, the King’s coronation was a massive deal for the UK, and it makes sense that Tindall was a bit flustered about having trouble seeing what exactly was going on during this historic event. There was a mass amount of coverage about King Charles' big day, from alleged drama about Prince Harry’s attendance plans, and his quick exit, to historic events like Penny Mordaunt being the first woman to perform the sword exchange during the coronation. Overall, this was a major moment, however, for some of those in attendance, they had to crane their heads a bit more than others to actually see it.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
