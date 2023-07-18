Looks Like A Major 90 Day Fiancé Couple's Wedding Announcement Leaked Ahead Of Their Spinoff Appearance

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is in full swing in 2023, not only with new seasons, but with entirely new shows for TLC viewers or those streaming with a Max subscription. This means plenty of opportunities are available for couples to have their storylines spoiled, and a pretty massive reveal just arrived ahead of the premiere of the latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort. It appears the new show went pretty well for at least one of the couples attached, as a leaked wedding invite is making rounds on the web for Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods.

That's right, one of 90 Day Fiancé's most chaotic couples in 2022 is apparently tying the knot before the end of 2023. This news came from a picture of an alleged wedding invite obtained by 90dayfianceupdate, which noted that the notice was allegedly received by a fan's friend. According to the details listed, Big Ed and Liz are supposedly getting married in Arkansas on Tuesday, August 29th.

For those that have followed their journey, this may come as a surprise. After all, it wasn't that long ago that Ed accused Liz of secretly being a lesbian, and Liz threw her engagement ring in a bush. For those who tuned in for Happily Ever After? Season 7, it didn't seem like either of them were ready to get married, and the drama they displayed during the tell-all presented a major question regarding if they should even stay together.

With that being said, skepticism has been floating around for a while when it comes to the perceived reality behind the drama that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods go through 90 Day Fiancé. Fans noticed continuity errors in their massive fight, for example, which seemingly indicated it was filmed multiple times. There was also some weirdness when Ed's ex Rosemary Vega popped into the tell-all to say that Ed had contacted her, but the date of the texts showed they were from long ago.

As previously mentioned, this alleged wedding invitation would be a pretty major spoiler for 90 Day: The Last Resort if it's indeed legit. If we know that Big Ed and Liz are ultimately going to set their issues aside and get in a healthy enough place to get married in August, it sucks some of the drama out of the situation. Although knowing these two, the back-and-forths could get way worse before the sun shines through.

It's not the first time something of this nature has happened in the franchise, however, and the show's producers have navigated around previous wedding announcements before. Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott both publicly announced ahead of their season that they'd wed, and it didn't prevent TLC from airing their storyline in full.

I think it's also fair to say that as often as Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have been through ups and downs in their relationship, a wedding date is not a surefire indicator of what's yet to come. It's possible they once again will figure out they're not ready for this commitment and call off the wedding minus some invitation-printing funds. I do not wish that on them, of course, but enough couples in this franchise have ended their relationships with suddenness that none are 100% safe.

90 Day: The Last Resort will premiere on TLC on Monday, August 14th. Tune in for what should be an exciting twist on the usual 90 Day format, even if we know what's going to happen with one of the couples involved.