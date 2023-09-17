Abbott Elementary Has Made Tyler James Williams Popular, But New Legal Documents Detail Why He Had To File A Restraining Order Against A Fan

Tyler James Williams has been acting since he was a child, but in his latest role as a first-grade teacher and the will-they-won’t-they love interest of Quinta Brunson’s Janine on Abbott Elementary , he has skyrocketed to new levels of popularity. Not all of the attention he’s received from the role has been positive, however. The actor was forced to file a restraining order after a scary incident with a fan, who allegedly traveled over 2,000 miles to Williams’ home and threatened him.

According to The Blast , the alleged stalker had tried to contact Tyler James Williams several times on social media through DMs, but when “John Doe” appeared outside of his apartment earlier this month, the actor felt the need to take legal action. According to Williams’ court filing:

On September l, 2023, (the man) trespassed into my secure apartment building and continuously rang my ring doorbell at least 30 times over a 4-hour period. He also attempted to open a window adjacent to my front door. Through an investigation, I learned that he traveled over 2200 miles to contact me and then trespassed inside my secure apartment building. Once inside the building, he repeatedly banged on my door while asking me to open my door.

It is truly frightening that the fan seemed so persistent about contacting the actor that he not only reportedly drove thousands of miles to his house, but that he spent multiple hours trying to get in, even apparently trying to open a window. That’s not all, though, as the documents went on to say that Tyler James Williams’ Ring camera recorded the man saying, “I paid for a flight back…I will be back and I won’t be scared.”

The former Everybody Hates Chris star understandably has not returned to his home since the incident and is reportedly “terrified and concerned” that the fan intends to cause him “physical harm,” the documents read. The actor has therefore asked a judge to mandate that the man stay 100 yards away from him and his residence. His filing continued:

In his direct messages to me, he revealed a history of past trauma, social abandonment, and the need for medication. He seems unstable and is also delusional since he believes we have a relationship. His messages and erratic behavior have placed me in fear for myself and have caused me to suffer substantial emotional distress.

The security and other employees in Tyler James’ Williams’ apartment building have been informed of the situation, the trade reports. Should the man return, the actor has asked that he be treated with kindness but also it should be made clear that Williams does not want to communicate with him.

It’s sad anytime we hear about a celebrity facing a threat that makes them feel unsafe in their own home. Kim Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson have also dealt with scary incidents regarding stalkers in the past year, and it’s clear that this situation has been unsettling for the fan-favorite Abbott Elementary star . Hopefully everyone remains safe and the man in question can get any help that he needs.