Tiffany Haddish Wasn't Surprised People Caught Onto Her On The Masked Singer But Would've Been Mad If One Celeb Friend Missed It

Tiffany Haddish being unmasked on The Masked Singer was one of the most shocking reveals the show has done in some time, even if her identity wasn't a secret for long. It didn't take long for the panel to sniff out who was under the Le Who Who mask, and the actress told CinemaBlend she would've been a little upset if Rita Ora didn't recognize her.

As The Masked Singer continues its run on the 2026 TV schedule, I had a chance to speak to Haddish about her time on the show. I asked her when she felt Ora clocked her as Le Who Who, and the Girls Trip actress shared that she didn't think it took long for a couple of reasons:

I feel like halfway through the song she knew. I feel like halfway through the song, everybody knew. I didn't disguise my voice the way that I would have liked to, cause I had to get focused on the moves. I needed to make sure I breathe and just at least hit the note right. No character voice. We're just gonna stick with getting the moves right. I only rehearsed it like three times.

For only having three rehearsals, I think Tiffany Haddish did a pretty good job. That said, it wasn't good enough to make it through to the next stage of the competition, and when it came to guesses, Rita Ora would not be swayed that Le Who Who was anyone other than the Girls Trip 2 star.

Rita was confident in her guess during The Masked Singer, and Haddish told CinemaBlend she had good reason to be. The two are actual friends, and according to the actress, they talk quite often:

Rita better have got it because she is a friend. I went to her wedding. We hang out at events. We chit-chat on the phone. I sing her samples of songs that I would love for her to sing on. I mean, that's my girl. If she don't know my singing voice, then there's a problem cause I done sent her quite a few songs.

Haddish and Rita Ora are close, but thankfully, no throuple rumors have surfaced about them. It's cool because obviously we don't want to assume that all Hollywood celebrities are good friends, so it's always nice to hear about the ones who are.

More On The Masked Singer (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX) Todd Chrisley Thought He Was Done With Television After Prison. Why He Changed His Mind For The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Season 14 has given us a lot of quality reveals so far, including Todd and Julie Chrisley months after receiving a pardon from their prison sentence. We've also seen baseball player David "Big Papi" Ortiz, rapper "Tone Loc", and Taraji P. Henson in the latest episodes.

It's shaping up to be one of the most star-studded seasons of The Masked Singer, and there's a strange twist as well for those who haven't checked out the new season yet. This year, the show revealed that Kylie Cantrall is the Cat Witch and is sharing her behind-the-scenes experience as the panel remains completely oblivious to her identity. I'm really enjoying it as a fan who took a break from the series temporarily, and can't wait to see who wins it all this season.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

If you're looking to watch The Masked Singer on streaming, Hulu is the streaming service to have. Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like What We Do in the Shadows, Tell Me Lies, The Bear, and Only Murders In The Building. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

The Masked Singer is rolling along on Fox with new episodes on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm loving the season thus far, and can't wait for the rest of the episodes to see what other celebrities are unmasked after such a strong start.