The Iconic Way Martha Stewart Told Ali Larter That She’s A Huge Landman Fan

Landman is arguably one of the biggest shows on Paramount+ right now, and while the series is creeping up on its Season 2 finale on the 2026 TV schedule, there is much more on the way. The Taylor Sheridan drama has already been renewed for Season 3, meaning there is no end in sight. This also means that the show will continue bringing in viewers and fans, including famous fans. And Martha Stewart had an iconic way of telling one of Landman's stars, Ali Larter, that she’s a fan.

Since Landman’s debut in 2024, the series has become quite a hit. It’s not so much of a surprise, since it comes from Sheridan, who is behind the massive Yellowstone franchise and other hit shows. Still, Larter, who plays Angela Norris, told TV Insider how crazy the response has been and how her run-in with Stewart, who was more than excited to see her, proved that:

The response [to the show] has been so exciting and overwhelming, and we want more people that get to experience it. I was at Polo last night, having taken my daughter to dinner, and I see this woman kind of walking up to me from across the room, and she’s got this sparkle in her eye, and I see that it’s Martha.

Not only does Larter still seem to be getting used to the hype that Landman has been bringing, but basically being flagged down by an icon like Stewart can be pretty surreal. And that’s not all. Larter went on to recall the moment she shared with the entrepreneur and television personality, and it truly seems like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity:

And I’m like, I’ve met her around the way [blows kiss], and she leaves, and she comes back in, and she walks up to our table… She looks at me, and she goes, I wait ’til every Sunday morning to watch your show; 12:01, I am watching your show.’ And then she looks at my daughter, and she goes, ‘Your mom is a badass.’

Knowing that someone like Martha Stewart is one of those people who stays up until the episode of your show drops has to be a pretty great feeling. It’s even greater that Larter was able to share that moment with her daughter, and Stewart made sure she knew how incredible her mom is. Not many people probably have had the chance to say that they were told by Stewart how big a fan she is, and it really proves how special a show Landman is. And now I can't stop thinking about Stewart staying up until midnight to watch new episodes going into Season 3.

Meanwhile, it’s not so much of a surprise that Martha Stewart is a fan of Landman, as she has proven to be a fan of a variety of things and be friends with a variety of people. From having smoked pot with Snoop Dogg to even getting asked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s much-anticipated nuptials, and much more, she is not afraid to show her support, no matter what it’s for.

Perhaps the only thing that would make her love of Landman better would be an appearance. As previously mentioned, the series is coming back for a third season. Maybe Stewart could cameo, whether as herself or as a character, but either way, it would be entertaining. I bet she'd be more than happy to, too. For now, fans will just have to wait and see if that happens, but the Season 2 finale drops on Sunday for those with a Paramount+ subscription.