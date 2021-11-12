Adele Drops F-Bomb While Getting Candid About Her Feelings Related To Her Divorce

We’ve seen plenty of celebrities go through massive romantic ups and downs over the years, including a number of shocking, controversy-filled breakups and divorces. In mid-April of 2019, when music superstar Adele announced her divorce from husband Simon Konecki (whom she’d been with since 2011 and shared a young son, Angelo, with) many fans were surprised, and made their many feelings on the matter clear online. Now that Adele has some distance from both the divorce and the reactions, she’s dropped an F-bomb when getting candid about her feelings about the whole thing.

Obviously, few breakups are easy, and that’s especially true when you’ve been with someone for as long as Adele had been with her husband, and when you add a kid to that equation . This is not to mention that Adele had seen her rise to stardom while with Konecki, and announcing the divorce meant that millions of people had careless / not very nice things to say in response. While talking about that time in her life with Rolling Stone , Adele said of the breakup and public reaction to it:

It made me really sad. Then having so many people that I don’t know know that I didn’t make that work … it fucking devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.

Adele is known for her power ballads about love, loss, resilience, and heartbreak. So, while many of her fans simply took to social media to express their surprise over the end of what appeared to be an enduring relationship, there were a lot of others who openly opined about their hope that the divorce would mean that her next album would be filled with emotional, breakup bangers.

Those responses originally confused Adele, who began to wonder whether or not her supposed fans really did even like her. Even though she was soon able to see that they were simply hoping for new music that they’d love, the finality of her divorce being public did lead to some personal revelations:

I didn’t really know myself. I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn’t like who I was.

There’s nothing like combining the disappointment of divorce with a public fallout because of rumors over what might have led to it, and then having everyone wonder aloud about your assumed failings (not to mention that astrological Saturn return as she turned 30) to make an F-bomb (or, like, 60 F-bombs) fly from your mouth, possibly at some very unexpected times.

Luckily, Adele got through the immediate aftermath by taking care of her son and her own mental and physical health, by doing things like hiking regularly, climbing a mountain with friends and giving up drinking for six months. The songstress began dating sports agent Rich Paul, and even hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time .

And she did, of course, use the period to write and record a new album, 30, which will be released on November 19, so, Adele did manage to get through this tough time with all of the sass we love her for intact.