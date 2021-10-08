Adele Talks Weight Loss And The Hurtful Comments She's Received In The Time Since

It’s been a few years since Adele dropped her last project, 2015's 25. While the British songstress hasn’t been very active with new music, that doesn’t mean Adele has been resting on her laurels. Over the last year+, fans have been wowed by the Grammy winner's slimmed-down appearance, and her transformation left many astonished, considering the singer’s weight had been an issue since she released her debut album 19 in 2008. Many music lovers saw her as the antithesis of the traditional image of female pop stars, which inevitably led to some listeners pushing back against Adele’s physical transition. Now, with new music on the horizon, the pop-soul songstress has opened up about her weight loss and the hurtful comments she received after going public with it.

Adele’s physical journey was a years-long effort that started long before her shocking reemergence in 2020. Her weight loss was met with praise and admiration from the majority, but some fans and otherwise vocal critics felt betrayed by Adele's new look, as they believed she'd previously served as a positive representation of plus-sized women. Even before her recent transformation, which has been documented over the last year and included her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, the British singer couldn’t escape her weight and music being mentioned in tandem. The Oscar winner finally revealed her thoughts to Vogue on what the public and media had to say about her body.

My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.

Adele wanted to just reassure her fans that she’s still the same girl from her 19 days, presumably knowing that some of her female fans would still feel the singer had left them behind with all the weight she dropped. But while many women saw themselves in Adele, combating a sea of slender and fit female pop stars, it was the Grammy winner’s choice (and obviously her right) to make the life changes she felt were needed. She wanted to lose weight for herself, regardless of what others might feel she was supposed to look like.

As Adele alluded to, some female fans weren’t so kind about her body transformation. The British singer revealed the commentary made by women online and in the media was like a dagger to her, offering the blunt response below:

The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.

Not being supporting by others during weight loss journey would disappoint anyone, so Adele is no different from any other woman, even if she did still have million sof fans on her side. Outside of the naysayers, others have defended the singer for spilling the real reason behind her transformation. But the Grammy winner’s latest look hasn’t been all bad as she recently went public with her boyfriend Rich Paul. Thankfully, the pop singer will be able to channel all this discord into her upcoming album, which will be released at a currently undisclosed date in 2021.