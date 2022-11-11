Adorable Photo Shows Mayim Bialik Reuniting With Big Bang Theory Co-Star For Celebrity Jeopardy

Even though The Big Bang Theory ended three years ago, the cast can still come together in some fun ways. While an actual Big Bang Theory reunion may be a ways off, fans are still able to get mini ones. Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons work together on Call Me Kat, and now Bialik is sharing photos from yet another reunion, this time on Celebrity Jeopardy!

When she’s not running her own cat café on the Fox sitcom, Mayim Bialik serves as the host of Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC. With a trio of new celebs competing to raise money for their charities, it was only just a matter of time before Bialik was reunited with a familiar face. Melissa Rauch, who portrayed Bernadette on the beloved CBS sitcom, competed on the November 6 episode, and Mayim Bialik shared some adorable photos of the contestants on Instagram, including Rauch:

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Melissa Rauch went up against comedians Ray Romano and Joel Kim Booster in the sixth Quarterfinal, and although she ended up getting eliminated, it was still so good to see her on screen with Mayim Bialik once again. In the episode, Bialik mentioned that she and Rauch were next-door dressing room neighbors for a decade and are still close, which is nice to hear. Amy and Bernadette’s friendship on The Big Bang Theory was like no other, so to see them reunite was something special.

In a fun coincidence, there was a Big Bang Theory reunion on Celebrity Jeopardy! just a week before Melissa Rauch’s episode. Fans of the sitcom remember that Star Trek veteran Wil Wheaton played himself in multiple episodes, and the actor competed on the game show and won the October 30 episode. Seeing two Big Bang alums in consecutive episodes just makes me hope that even more reunions are on the way as the season continues.

Melissa Rauch didn't return to TV right away after the Big Bang Theory, but fans don't have to worry that her Celebrity Jeopardy appearance will be the last time that they see her back on network television in the near future. She is set to star in the upcoming Night Court comedy series on NBC alongside John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta. The series will be part of the 2023 TV schedule and will premiere on January 17. Night Court marks Rauch’s first major TV role since The Big Bang Theory, so the wait will surely be worth it to see her act on TV again.

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, with new episodes streaming the following day on Hulu with a subscription! You can also revisit all twelve seasons of The Big Bang Theory featuring both Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch streaming with an HBO Max subscription now.