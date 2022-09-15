Mayim Bialik’s Call Me Kat Is Delivering Its First Big Bang Theory Reunion

The third season of Call Me Kat is right around the corner as part of the 2022 TV schedule, and the Fox comedy is about to deliver a Big Bang Theory reunion! Kevin Sussman – a.k.a. BBT's comic book store owner Stuart – will be making a trip to Kat’s café in an early Season 3 episode.

According to Deadline, the former Stuart and Amy stars are going to be reunited in the fourth episode of Call Me Kat’s third season. Sussman will once again portray the owner of a shop, only this time he plays board game bar owner Zac. The episode will see Max and Carter visiting the bar to check out the stiff competition.

This is the first on-screen Big Bang Theory reunion for Call Me Kat, although Mayim Bialik's show involves her on-screen hubby from the CBS sitcom, as Jim Parsons is an executive producer. Bialik shared a throwback photo of her and Parsons over the summer, though it doesn’t sound like he will be making his way to the café on screen any time soon.

The Big Bang Theory cast have remained in contact since the series ended in 2019. Besides Bialik and Parsons working together, their co-star Johnny Galecki shared a funny response after Kaley Cuoco posted about her husband in 2021. Last year, Cuoco mentioned she’d be open to a BBT reunion of some sort. Even though it’s probably too early to think about a reunion show, maybe she can guest star on Call Me Kat as well. But will Jim Parsons ever appear? It’s up in the air, but Parsons wouldn’t say no.

Meanwhile, as the Big Bang Theory cast have been busy since the end of the series, 2022 marks Sussman’s busiest year since the CBS sitcom. The actor appeared in Hulu’s The Dropout as well as the final season of Better Call Saul. He is also set to appear in the upcoming series Lessons in Chemistry with Lewis Pullman, Brie Larson, and Thomas Mann, which is currently in production.

Big Bang Theory ended three years ago, and the series remains popular today. If you want more of your favorites, make sure to catch the upcoming reunion on Call Me Kat when Kevin Sussman guest stars in the October 20 episode!

