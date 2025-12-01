50 Cent Responds To Claims That He Only Made His Diddy Documentary Due To Their Years-Long Beef

As Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to serve his four-year (or 50 month) prison sentence, one of his fellow rappers is preparing to release a show centered around him. It was reported in 2024 that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was producing a documentary about Combs’ alleged misdeeds and, much to the surprise of fans, the first trailer for the Diddy docuseries dropped days ago. Given that Jackson and Combs have long been feuding, some believed that played into the doc’s conception. Now, Jackson is weighing in on that notion.

50 Cent On Whether His Beef With Diddy Prompted Him To Make The Documentary

Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a four-part series featuring personal footage of Combs in the six-day lead-up to his arrest and indictment in September 2024. Said footage was shot with Combs’ knowledge and, as of this writing, it remains unclear as to exactly how Curtis Jackson and his team procured the video. Both Jackson and Stapleton recently sat down with ABC News to discuss their doc, and Robin Roberts asked “Fiddy” if his history with Combs led him to make the show. He said:

What they consider a pre-existing beef, right? For 20 years, right? It’s me being uncomfortable with [Diddy] suggesting that he takes me shopping. I looked at it as like — it was like a tester, like, ‘maybe you’ll come play with me,’ type of thing. It’s not personal.

The overall argument that’s been made by some critics is that 50 Cent is merely looking to expose the “Come with Me” performer’s actions as opposed to providing a platform for those who’ve made claims against him. In addition to saying the doc wasn’t tied to any personal animosity towards Combs, Jackson also made note of a broader motivation for making it. And that involves the hip-hop community:

If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as hip-hop is fine with his behaviors. There’s no one else being vocal.

Shortly after Diddy’s arrest in 2024, singer and rapper Ray J shared similar comments about the community coming together to condemn his actions (though he later called for Combs’ release due to a supposed lack of evidence). On the other hand, Curtis Jackson has shared a bevy of other thoughts about Diddy over the past several months.

What Did 50 Cent Say About Diddy Amid His Legal Woes?

Throughout the year, Fiddy hasn’t held back his thoughts on Sean Combs, even taunting him on social media on several occasions using A.I-generated images. After Combs received his mixed verdict at the end of his trial in July, Jackson sarcastically lauded him for not being convicted on the racketeering or (RICO) charge. Jackson also declared that he’d do what he could to prevent Combs from being pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Diddy hasn’t formally responded to the critiques from the “In da Club” rapper amid his incarceration. The Sean John founder was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution this past summer and, in October, he received his sentencing. He’s currently serving time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey and will be released in June 2028. As for whether Diddy will have the opportunity to watch Fiddy’s documentary about him, that remains to be seen.

Anyone else with a Netflix subscription, however, can watch Sean Combs: The Reckoning – which also includes a host of interviews – when it drops on December 2.