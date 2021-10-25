Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless While Showing Off Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

While Scott Disick might not be all that enthused about it, pretty much everyone else in the reality TV-watching world is ecstatic about Kourtney Kardashian having a fiancé by her side now, in the form of fellow PDA royalty Travis Barker. The two dated, very publicly , for roughly a year before the famous drummer popped the question about a week ago, with her posting pics of the event for all of her fans to see. Now, Kardashian’s done that post one better, and gone topless while showing off her engagement ring from Barker.

The photos that Kourtney Kardashian posted of her big engagement moment with Travis Barker were certainly enough to let everyone in on how romantic he made the proposal, but we all know that there is one major aspect of such events that everyone really wants to know about: the ring. Kardashian’s sisters stepped up to the plate to give fans a better look at the sparkler shortly after she announced her news, but now the soon-to-be wed woman herself has done it, and gone topless to make sure her newly bejeweled finger really stands out. Take a look at Kardashian’s Instagram post!

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

Mmmmhmmmm...Never let it be said that there is a single member of this savy clan who doesn’t know what’s up when it comes to what people want to see from their social media. If you recall Kardashian’s original engagement post, you will probably remember the massive amount of roses which surrounded the couple during the beach-front proposal. It appears that some of those were either brought inside or already also spread around in the home, for optimal celebrating after she accepted Barker’s offer of marriage , and that Kardashian’s topless pics were taken right after the fact.

We can actually see a lot less of the Poosh founder’s assets here than in her recent post to promote the start of filming on her family’s new, nearly guaranteed to be extremely long-running, series for Hulu, but Kourt knows that would likely pull focus from the rock she now sports.

It’s no surprise that Kardashian looks as pleased as she does in these pictures, either. She and Barker have set the world on fire for the past year with their many, many, displays of public affection and other cute / sexy couple moments. They’ve done everything from have wild nights out in Vegas with new besties Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, to showing off some steamy Twilight -adjacent looks and making out all over California, including Disneyland . So, of course she’d still be marveling at their engagement just a week later.