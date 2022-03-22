After His Firing From American Pickers, Frank Fritz Is Dealing With More Troubles

It’s been more than half a year since Frank Fritz was fired from American Pickers , the History series that had made him a household name and that had been a major component of his livelihood since the series first began airing in 2010. Unfortunately, while Fritz has said he’s been to rehab and worked on himself, it seems he’s dealing with troubles on other fronts, particularly where taxes are concerned.

The latest update on Frank Fritz is coming during tax season, as a new report is claiming the former TV star has been struggling to pay back taxes on an Iowa farmhouse. Initially, the noted TV personality missed a tax deadline in September of 2021 and then missed a second deadline in March of 2022, according to official records obtained by The Sun. In total, Frank Fritz allegedly owes property back taxes in the amount of $5,038.

If reports are accurate, he seemingly owes $3,402 for a property he bought for $130,000 in Iowa’s Scott County back in 2010. Then he owes an additional $1,636 for an adjacent property he bought back in 2013. A little over 5K might not seem like a large amount for someone who was on TV for about a decade, but it is only one report amidst many troubles the former History channel personality has faced in recent months.

Frank Fritz’s Personal Struggles Seemingly Impacted His American Pickers Exit

Notably, Frank Fritz was actually initially the person to make a move and leave American Pickers during production , citing a back surgery and recovery as his reasons for taking a break. At the time, he seemed to think he would be coming back to the series, but during his absence the show moved on without him. At first it seemed as if it was simply a creative decision, as sources noted that the show filmed fine with no Frank. However, as the story blew up online, the remaining Pickers cast members opened up a bit more about what happened.

Other series star Danielle Colby shared that the viewers did not have the full story when it came to Frank. In a post, she recalled how Fritz “caused so much pain for himself” over an extended period of time, indicating behaviors had been going on for “years.” Mike Wolfe has also made it clear there are reasons Fritz was let go of the series after taking a leave of absence initially of his own accord. In the time since, the show has moved on with Wolfe’s brother Robbie as a side-kick, but American Pickers has struggled in the ratings .

Frank Fritz On His Own Financial Struggles After Getting Fired From His History Channel Show

Frank Fritz did reveal he went to rehab and touched on financial troubles at that time, noting he was in a sober living facility for 77 days. During that same period, Fritz also spoke out about a relationship that went sour, he alleges due to cheating. He previously told The Sun of other financial woes, saying the failed relationship had cost him a lot of money:

I was going to get married, I bought a house and a big expensive ring, and then I find out my fiancée had been dating somebody else for two and a half years. She’s the cheater, that’s why I got a tattoo saying ‘Once a cheater always a cheater.’ I got the tattoo two years ago just to remind myself not to make the same mistake again. She cost me six figures.