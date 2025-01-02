After Making Wild Claims About Taylor Swift Stealing Her Fashion, One Bachelor Star Is Getting Dragged On TikTok: ‘I Wanna Be This Delulu’
Is TS shopping in the Bachelor Nation closet?
The number of Swifties who would openly consider themselves obsessed with Taylor Swift’s outfits are countless, and I’d venture to guess that most of those fans are looking for easter eggs, possibly regarding the release date of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) or another of Swift’s upcoming projects. However, that’s not the case for one former constestant on The Bachelor. Amanda Stanton has apparently noticed some similarities between the Midnights artist’s wardrobe and her own, and she’s getting dragged on social media after the wild claims that Swift might be stealing her style.
Amanda Stanton made it to Hometowns on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016, then went on to get engaged to one of Bachelor Nation’s more controversial winners, Josh Murray, on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. That relationship didn’t last, but the fame she got from her reality TV stints did — so much so that Stanton thinks even Taylor Swift may have taken notice. In an Instagram Story, the fashion blogger voiced a pretty bold theory after seeing pics of Swift out on a date night recently with Travis Kelce. Stanton wrote:
Amanda Stanton included an image of her black jacket with silver embellishments alongside Taylor Swift’s black jacket with silver embellishments. However, as she noted, the two were completely different. It’s a shame Stanton didn’t bring receipts for the other six occurrences, but she probably didn’t realize how seriously everyone would take the quasi-accusations. (As a Swiftie herself, Stanton definitely should have known better.)
TikToker Stephanie Tleiji captured the post and roasted Amanda Stanton as “delulu,” saying:
Fans echoed the TikToker’s sentiment in the comments, adding their own jabs at the Bachelor Nation alum:
- I wanna be this delulu – sem.pan
- Sparkles in Christmas… groundbreaking – caitlinn0904
- I wear a red lip and Taylor Swift keeps wearing a red lip, she’s obsessed. – joseycastellanos
- Do you know the mental lengths you have to go to to convince yourself Taylor Swift it copying you 😫😭😭 – goodnightem
- Is she okay? 😭😭😭 – nicklepickle777
- I almost spat my Diet Coke right outta my mouth when I saw this 😂 – docksidelove
- Omgosh, I was born in the late 80s and then Taylor was born in the late 80s. I’m just saying totally different years, but this is like the 2nd time someone famous was born after me. – swiftie6775
It’s brutal out there.
To Amanda Stanton’s credit, US Weekly did find at least one other twinning instance between the two, with The Bachelor alum posting images of a blue long-sleeved minidress with a fringed hem around the same time as Taylor Swift was seen in a similar look. It’s definitely more likely that they share similar tastes and are into the same trends than Swift rushing out to dupe the outfits that Stanton posts to social media.
Surely, the Bachelor Nation star knows that (right?), but either way, I’d still love to see some receipts.
