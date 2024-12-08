After Partner Swapping With T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach, Their Exes Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

In the aftermath of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship reveal in 2022, several notable developments unfolded. The aforementioned couple was taken off the air at GMA3 and, by January 2023, the two signed their exit agreements with ABC . What some may not have expected is that nearly a year later, their respective former spouses – Marliee Fiebig and Andrew Shue – began dating . Just recently, Shue and Fiebig made their red-carpet debut, and they even posed for some photos.

Just recently, Marilee Fiebig (47) and Andrew Shue (57) recently attended the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala. The annual event, according to its website , is intended to bring together influential people in the hopes of raising funds for Grassroot Soccer, which supports youths around the world. While at the event, Shue and Fiebig walked the red carpet, during whih they both smiled when the snapshots were taken. Check out a photo of the couple down below:

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Both former spouses of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have mostly kept a low profile since they paired up romantically. However, it would now seem that the two are comfortable enough making their relationship public. Following the event, Ms. Fiebig posted about the event on her Instagram . She shared the same photo above as well as a sweet message about the formal proceedings:

Thanks to [Grassroot Soccer] for an incredible evening at their 2024 World AIDS Day Gala in NYC this past week. The event supports life-saving health care programs for young people around the world, with a particular focus on sub-Saharan Africa. ❤️

More on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes (Image credit: ABC) Insider Drops Claims On How Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Feel As ABC Allegedly Faces Staffing Issues After Their Exits

It was in December 2023 that insiders alleged that Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig started dating. Per those sources, the two ultimately bonded over the fact that they were both going through divorces during that year. What apparently started as two friends comforting each other, though, eventually “turned into something else.” That same report also suggested that they’d “connected over their values.” And, even before that, the pair teamed up for a business enterprise , as they served as board of directors for Axis Hats New York together.

Meanwhile, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have lined up new gigs as the podcast hosts of Amy & T.J. The two remain together, though some have suggested that there’s been some strife in their relationship during the past year. An unnamed individual claimed in September that they “spend more time fighting than anything else.” As for how Robach and Holmes’ exes purportedly felt about the supposed bad blood amongst their spouses, a person said they were “getting a kick out of it” Of course, all of these claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

The notion of these four people swapping partners is interesting, to say the least. However, all of them seem happy with their specific situations. Now that Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue have gone public, it’s possible that they’ll attend future events together as well. Whatever happens, one hopes that the two of them – as well as their exes – can move forward with their lives as they see fit.