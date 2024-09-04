Insiders Claim Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes ‘Spend More Time Fighting’ And Share Alleged Details About Their Exes’ Feelings On That

It’s been nearly two years since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship came to light during their stints as GMA3 co-anchors. At that time, in late 2022, various reports swirled around the two, who were taken off the air by ABC News and eventually parted ways with the company. Today, the two are still together and, while they haven’t returned to TV, Holmes and Robach scored new gigs as podcast hosts. While they remain a couple, insiders claim there’s trouble in paradise, as the two have allegedly been “fighting.” It’s also said that their two exes – who are now dating each other – have feelings on that, too.

What’s Allegedly Going On Between T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach?

Shortly after their romance was revealed, the two Good Morning America alums were photographed on vacation together. Some of the snapshots that would surface between late 2022 and early 2023 also showed T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach engaged in PDA . Based on the comments they share on their Amy and T.J. podcast, the two are still very much in love. A source alleges to InTouch , however, that the two are far removed from the lovey dovey phase of their relationship at this point:

The honeymoon period is definitely over between them. They spend more time fighting than anything else!

A second individual backed up that claim, claiming that the two media personalities have supposedly been analyzing the foundation of their relationship. The person also shared the following sentiments:

They bicker a lot more and the days of them not being able to keep their hands off each other are long gone.

Via their podcast, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been open about various aspects of their personal lives. As far as their relationship is concerned, Holmes admitted to falling for Robach while he was still married to his ex-wife of nearly 13 years, Marilee Fiebig. They also shared candid thoughts about their careers being “unfairly taken” from them as a result of their romantic involvement. Per one of the sources, that their professional setbacks also play into their allegedly heated back-and-forths:

The bloom is off the rose and all they see in each other is the person that likely caused their downfall.

Considering the image they project, one can’t say for sure whether the “fighting” claims are legitimate. What may arguably be more interesting than all of this, though, are the rumors regarding their ex-spouses’ alleged feelings.

How Do Marilee Fiebig And Andrew Shue Purportedly Feel About The Supposed Bickering?

The Holmes/Robach saga took a surprising turn around December 2023 when it was reported that Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue (who was married to Amy for 13 years) had begun dating. Sources claimed that Shue and Fiebig were brought together while processing their respective divorces. Both have seemingly aimed to keep their relationship relatively under the radar. Now, amid reports of strife between Amy and T.J., an insider tells inTouch, that the Fiebig and Shue are allegedly relishing it:

Of course, their exes are getting a kick out of it. It actually wouldn’t surprise people if Andrew and Marilee make it down the aisle before they do!

This isn’t the first time that Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue have been accused of being petty towards their exes. In the summer of 2023, the two were revealed to have teamed up for an enterprise. Both joined forces for a joint venture involving Axis Hats New York, leading some sources to view their corporate dealings as a “revenge” tactic of sorts. Of course, that perspective on the business move is just pure speculation.

As of right now, the accusations of bickering and the feelings of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ exes should be treated solely as gossip. It is hard not to wonder, though, if Holmes and Robach will speak directly to these claims via their podcast or some other platform.