After Removing Josh Hall Tattoo, Christina Gets Called Out By HGTV Fans For Spending Time With New Contractor, But It’s Not What It Looks Like

Christina Hall’s split from her third husband Josh Hall has been nothing if not interesting. That may seem like a strange way to describe a celebrity divorce , but we are talking about the HGTV star who is about to debut The Flip Off (premiering on the 2025 TV schedule ) with her first ex-husband that will also feature her second ex-husband. Christina’s breakup with Josh has seen plenty of drama between the two and even real-life car thieves , so yeah I’m sticking with “interesting.” In the latest news, the house-flipping expert has provided an update on her tattoo removal and shut down fans who thought she’d moved on with a new contractor.

Not long after Christina and Josh Hall secretly wed in October 2021, the Christina on the Coast star got a tattoo on her left ring finger. When the Halls filed for divorce in July, that thing had to come off, and she started the multi-step process of laser removal the next month. On her Instagram Stories this week, Christina shared an update from her fourth session:

(Image credit: Christina Hall's Instagram Stories)

Christina Hall seems to be going full speed ahead at removing Josh from her life, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on already. Some fans called out the HGTV star after she was pictured hugging a friend, but things may not be as they seem.

HGTV Star Slams Rumors That She’s Dating New Contractor

The Christina in the Country star and general contractor Michael Lange each posted a cozy photo together to their respective Instagram accounts, showing Lange’s arm around Christina’s waist under the words, “Putting in the work!” However, after speculation started to spread, Hall was quick to shut down rumors that she’d found her future fourth ex-husband . She wrote in an Instagram Story on December 5:

Slow news day.. I should be able to post pictures with my MARRIED male friends and male co-workers without it being an omg look who she’s dating thing. So bizarre and ridiculous. Dear the media … I have plenty of interesting things to say (especially when it comes to my latest divorce)- we don’t need to invent things.

She makes two really good points here. First, it’s ridiculous to jump to conclusions about Christina Hall’s love life every time she’s in the vicinity of another man. Just stop that. Secondly, she’s been pretty candid about everything going on in her life so far, and it seems like she’s got plenty of tea to spill if we can just be a little patient.

I will say, though, it’s getting harder and harder to be patient for The Flip Off, which will see Christina Hall competing against her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Christina look-alike Heather Rae , to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain. The show decided to continue production without Josh Hall after their split, and it’s since been confirmed that Christina’s second ex-husband Ant Anstead will be making an appearance.

Things might get awkward, but are we not entertained?