Christina Hall Shares Hilarious (And Possibly Disturbing) Request For Men Trying To Be Her Rebound Amidst Divorce

With everything that Christina Hall has been through since joining the HGTV family, over 10 years ago — including screaming tirades on the set of Flip or Flop , two public divorces, a custody battle and more — it’s likely nothing new for her to be facing public scrutiny for her actions. Now she’s found herself in the headlines yet again, after she and her third husband Josh Hall filed for divorce , and not only did Christina address the apparent influx of critics, but she also had a hilarious message for the men trying to catch her on the rebound.

It didn’t take long for Christina and Josh Hall’s divorce proceedings to turn ugly, with money seemingly a huge issue as she suggested Josh was after “millions” of dollars from her. Despite what can’t be an easy time, Christina Hall certainly hasn’t lost her sense of humor. She shared a blunt message on Instagram Stories for the wannabe suitors who she says have been reaching out to her, writing:

Dear men. Your hand written / typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex husband. 🤪

Oh man, she really put these guys on blast for sliding into her DMs (and who is writing the hand-written notes??), but she hilariously also shaded herself over her multiple failed marriages. Christina Hall knows exactly what her critics are saying about her for going through a third divorce in six years, and she joined right in with a joke about her future fourth ex-husband. I love that she can laugh at herself, but is it a little disturbing that it sounds like she’s all but given up on having a lasting marriage?

Either way, it wasn’t just the men who she targeted in her Stories, as she felt the need to address others’ concerns about her home, relationships and parenting skills:

(Image credit: Christina Hall's Instagram Stories)

I’m not surprised that the Internet at large has been inundating Christina Hall with advice and judgment on her love life and how to parent her three children, but I’m all too amused that the real estate agents are apparently circling her residence like vultures.

It sounds like the HGTV star has no interest in moving — or dating, for that matter — and that’s understandable with everything she’s got on her plate with the kids, the divorce, oh, and her upcoming series The Flip Off, in which she’ll face off against her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Christina look-alike Heather Rae El Moussa . Josh Hall was supposed to team up with Christina on the show, but since the divorce filing, The Flip Off is moving forward without him .

That’s not to say we won’t see Christina and her (sigh) future fourth ex-husband on TV together someday — whoever that turns out to be. For now we’ll settle for her and her first ex-husband on The Flip Off, which is set to premiere on HGTV in early 2025. You can take a peek at the 2024 TV schedule to see what’s coming in the meantime.