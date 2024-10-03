The Wild Story Behind How Real-Life Thieves Got Involved In Christina And Josh Hall’s Divorce

Things got messy pretty quickly after HGTV stars Christina and Josh Hall filed for divorce in July. The former Flip or Flop designer slammed her estranged husband for diverting $35,000 into his own account and has several times taken to social media to shade Josh or joke about the divorce . The whole situation is as wild as anything you can find on the 2024 TV schedule , but you know what this story was missing until now? Real-life car thieves.

Christina Hall posted a vague comment to her Instagram Stories on September 30 about one of her and Josh Hall's Bentleys disappearing “into thin air,” and US Weekly has since learned that the car he got in the divorce was reportedly stolen. Fans started to ask questions when Christina posted a photo from inside her vehicle with the words:

Early mornings working, filming & flipping in Carson… Grateful this Bentley didn’t disappear into thin air like my other one.

Christina saying “my other one” is pretty interesting, given that a source told the magazine that Josh Hall got one of their two Bentleys as part of their divorce agreement, while his soon-to-be-ex-wife kept the one that he surprised her with for her 40th birthday.

However, when his car was being transported to his home in Tennessee, it was apparently stolen. Something about Christina Hall’s tone in the social media post makes me wonder if there’s more to this story, especially given her use of a thinking face emoji next to her comment about the disappearing car and a selfie in her Stories with the words:

Karma is in the air.

I’m left with so many questions. Does Christina Hall believe the car was actually stolen? Is that part of Josh’s supposedly bad karma? How does a $200,000 luxury vehicle go missing? Why am I picturing armed gunmen? Has anyone started writing the script for a miniseries based on this divorce and carjacking?

Hopefully this won’t be the last we hear about Josh Hall’s missing Bentley, because this is not your everyday divorce drama. Christina Hall has provided us with plenty of that, though, as she’s continued to throw major shade at her ex by talking about what makes her happy and teasing the topics that she and her hairstylist laugh about .

As nutso as the divorce drama has gotten, Christina Hall does actually have a real show in the works with its own wild premise. HGTV is getting into the reality competition game with The Flip Off, which will pit Hall against her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae. Josh Hall was supposed to compete with his wife against the couple, but post-divorce filing, production is continuing without him .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors