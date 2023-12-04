After Reviving Frasier, Kelsey Grammer Weighs In On Possibly Bringing Girlfriends Back

As we continue living in the era of reboots, revivals, and spinoffs, the latest classic series to be given a second life is the sitcom Frasier, which is currently airing its first revival season on Paramount+. While most of the Frasier cast is new, Kelsey Grammer does return as the titular doctor, among a few other familar faces. Although the lead actor is busy with the new Frasier, he's also thinking about one of his other shows, Girlfriends, and it's potential to come back.

The early ‘00s dramedy aired on UPN and then The CW from 2000 to 2008, running for eight seasons. Grammer served as an executive producer on the series, which starred Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones. Since it seems like more and more shows are getting a second chance at life, it’s always possible. Grammer expressed his interest in Girlfriends returning with Deadline, but he isn’t sure if it will actually happen:

I would love to reboot Girlfriends. Of course, it would probably be a different kind of show, but we got The Game back on, and that was wonderful. I don’t know if Paramount+ is gonna grab another season of that, but you never know. I think they should because I know many people who love that show and love those characters and would like to see them continue. We’ll see what happens. But yeah, I would love to reboot Girlfriends, and I would love to see Tracee [Ellis Ross] in that role again. She was terrific in that. The show was a wonderful opportunity to see all those young women start out. It’s such a beautiful ensemble effort, and I was very proud to be connected to that.

Grammer also served as an executive producer on the dramedy sitcom The Game from 2006 to 2015. He later served as an EP on the revival in 2021 on Paramount+, and it ran for two seasons, with the streamer canceling it along with three other shows over the summer.

Perhaps he could have more luck with Girlfriends if it were ever to be revived, however, it’s not a guarantee that the original cast would be on board. At least Grammer is already throwing his hat in the ring for Tracee Ellis Ross to reprise her role, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he wanted Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones in as well.

Since The Game was originally a spinoff of Girlfriends, it would only make sense for its predecessor to also be rebooted. Since Kelsey Grammer is on board, it’s possible that if more people show interest, it will happen. For now, it doesn’t seem like anything is in the works.

Meanwhile, Grammer has been quite busy with the Frasier revival. Premiering on October 12 for those with a Paramount+ subscription, the series follows the actor's titular character returning to Boston after the death of his father. Despite the series taking place there, a return to the Cheers bar is unlikely. Critics haven’t been holding back on their Frasier opinions either, but it’s definitely best to go in with an open mind because it could be different for everyone. At the very least, Grammer is booked and busy, and the revivals may not end with Frasier.

It's always unpredictable which shows could be rebooted or revived, so fans will just have to patiently wait and see if Girlfriends gets the same treatment. To stream Kelsey Grammer's show all you need is a Netflix subscription. Who knows? Maybe if it’s streamed enough, it will get the Suits treatment.