Paris Hilton Gushes About Britney Spears’ Wedding, Reflects On Their Friendship

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears’ friendship has certainly stood the test of time. A lot has happened in the past two decades since The Simple Life star and the pop princess were often seen out and about together. Knowing everything that Spears has endured — including the 13 years she was under her family’s conservatorship — only adds to Hilton’s joy at seeing her friend get her fairytale wedding , as she married Sam Asghari on June 9. Even weeks later the hotel heiress is still gushing about that epic night, as well as how she feels about her longtime friend.

A Cinderella-like carriage, golden-hooved horses and even an iconic musical number from Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton were all a part of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s big day. Paris said seeing her friend be able to overcome so much to reach this point made her “so proud,” and when asked about her favorite part of the festivities, she told ET :

Everything. Just her walking down the aisle and just seeing the sparkle in her eyes and, you know, more than anyone, she deserves this happy ending and her freedom. And it just represented so much, like, it was just such a beautiful, intimate affair and it was unforgettable, and a fairy tale and I was just so proud to be there for her.

Paris Hilton has been consistently supportive of Britney Spears over the years and is a frequent presence in her friend’s Instagram comments . Following the magical wedding — whose guest list included big names like Drew Barrymore and Madonna, but none of Spears’ family members — the Paris in Love star had only glowing things to say about the “Lucky” singer. In Hilton’s words:

Well, I love her so much. She's an angel and I don't trust many people, especially in this town, but she is one girl that has always been there for me and always been so kind and trustworthy and it's just so sweet and would never hurt a fly. Just, like, one of the kindest people I have ever met in my life.

Given that Paris Hilton doesn’t trust people easily, it’s saying a lot that she’s still close with Britney Spears after so many years. And I’m sure Spears equally appreciates having Hilton in her corner. Although the singer regained her freedom when a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she continues to fight with her family in court (even though her mom Lynne said she just wants her “to be happy,” )and ahead of their wedding, she and Sam Asghari suffered a miscarriage .

Even the big day itself wasn’t without drama, as Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the ceremony and was arrested and charged with trespassing, battery, vandalism and felony stalking.

Hopefully Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now able to settle into married life, and maybe fellow newlyweds Paris Hilton and Carter Reum will visit Spears in her new digs, as she and her husband just purchased a new house close to Kevin Federline and her two sons.