After Rumors Swirled Pals Mindy Kaling And BJ Novak Were On The Rocks, She Set The Record Straight In A Funny Way
Trouble in platonic paradise?
When it comes to longstanding celebrity friendships, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak are seemingly as solid as the likes of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, or Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Their relationship dates back to 2004, when they met on The Office and dated off-and-on for a few years before deciding to be just best friends. However, rumors began swirling recently that the pair had a falling out, and Kaling responded to the gossip using her signature comedic sensibilities.
The celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi reported that their sources indicated Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak’s friendship was on the rocks, after the Why Not Me? author initiated a break from the actor and he reportedly agreed that he needed some distance. Kaling herself responded in the comments of DeuxMoi’s Instagram post, writing:
The presumably sarcastic comment has since been removed from the post, but many people are taking her words to mean that there’s no merit behind the speculation.
The podcaster says in the post that she reached out to sources after being asked about the lack of social media activity between BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling lately. She recalled what the source reported back:
Again, this appears to not be the case, per Mindy Kaling herself, although neither she nor BJ Novak have provided any additional context to flaunt their friendship or defend themselves against the rumors (nor should they have to, honestly).
Despite their dating history and repeated insistence that their relationship is platonic, many people have trouble believing that Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak aren’t romantically involved. There’s even a long-standing rumor that Novak is her children’s biological father (whose identity she has chosen to keep private). The Book With No Pictures author, however, is proudly the godfather of both Katherine and Spencer, and Kaling has gushed about the connection her kids have with him.
Sometimes with rumors like this, it’s a “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” situation, but If the “falling out” rumors are fueled simply by their social media interactions and one anonymous source, I think we have to take that with a big grain of salt, especially after Mindy Kaling seemingly refuted it. Fans won’t be satisfied, however, until they get confirmation straight from the sources, so we’ll be waiting.
In the meantime, you can relive the early days of BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling’s relationship by rewatching The Office, whose nine seasons are available to stream with a Peacock subscription, and keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule for all of the upcoming premiere dates.
