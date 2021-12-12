Miley Cyrus Hilariously Trolls Pete Davidson's Relationship With Kim Kardashian In New Performance

As Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson prepare for their upcoming New Year’s Eve special, the pop star continues to jokingly sound off on her co-star’s new relationship with Kim Kardashian. First Cyrus took to social media for an amazing photo with Davidson, where she proclaimed she and the Saturday Night Live cast member were “official,” and now she’s taken it to new lengths, performing a song in honor of the celebrity couple.

While promoting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus upped the ante with a personalized version of the Yvonne Fair song “It Should Have Been Me,” in which she called out Pete Davidson by name multiple times. I mean, she full-on put Davidson on blast, hilariously hollering at the actor between lyrics for scorning her ahead of their year-end special. Check out Cyrus' wild cover below:

Miley Cyrus is to be commended for her commitment. She looked at Davidson during the whole performance, calling him out by name. At one point she walked right off the stage and sat on Jimmy Fallon’s desk so she could sing right to the King of Staten Island star’s face. Davidson, for his part, seemed to fully enjoy the whole debacle, laughing and dancing in his chair to Cyrus’ verbal onslaught.

The Wrecking Ball singer even made reference to the dinner dates Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted on, which clued the public into their new romance following the reality star’s guest hosting appearance on SNL.

Should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice ass restaurant. I’m going to watch a movie in freaking Staten Island.

Following Kim Kardashian’s first appearance on Saturday Night Live, where the now-couple even shared a kiss during one of the sketches, the duo sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm on an outing with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. Their hangouts continued after that, first at a group dinner at Zero Bond in New York City, followed by the more intimate affair — referenced by Miley Cyrus in her song — as they dined alone at Campania restaurant on Staten Island, which is said to be one of Davidson’s favorite places.

Miley Cyrus ended her performance with perhaps the sickest burn of all. After what felt like an appropriately obligatory “What the fuck?” the singer made sure Pete Davidson knew who the real star of Miley’s New Year’s Party is.

You wondered why your name wasn’t on the marquee.

Ouch! That was ice cold, and I love it. The trolling from Miley Cyrus is all in good fun to promote the two-hour New Year's Eve special, and it certainly seems to be drumming up interest. She and Pete Davidson share a sense of humor and air of unpredictability that should make Miley's New Year's Party one worth attending.