Following Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Divorce, She Shared A Sweet Life Update And Her Goal For 2024

Following what was seemingly a turbulent and difficult 2023, Sophie Turner is sharing her optimistic goal for 2024. The actress and her now ex-husband Joe Jonas went through a divorce toward the end of last year, and now, she’s making her intentions for this upcoming year clear while sharing a sweet life update.

According to Sophie Turner, 2023 was “the year of the girlies.” Sharing an adorable photo dump to Instagram (as you can see below), the Game of Thrones alum posted ten photos with her best gal pals, and it’s so sweet. She also shared her intentions going into 2024, writing:

2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet) A photo posted by on

You heard it here folks, 2024 is “looking fairly consistent,” according to Turner. After what was likely a tumultuous few months, it makes sense that consistency is what she’s looking forward to in the new year.

In September, news broke that Turner and Jonas were getting a divorce. That was followed by lots of speculation and rumors. Not long after the initial report, the Jonas Brother and X-Men actress broke their silence on their break-up, writing in a joint post that the decision to divorce was made “amicably.”

As the two went through the legal proceedings, the major point of contention was around their children's custody. They share two young daughters, and while their assets weren't an issue, reportedly, how they'd split time and custody as co-parents was. However, Turner and Jonas seemingly came to a resolution in October.

During this time the woman behind Sansa Stark was leaning on her friends, including Taylor Swift on multiple occasions. She was spotted out for spaghetti dinners and at Chiefs games with the pop star. However, Swift was doing even more for Turner during this divorce as the actress stayed in the singer’s New York apartment while she worked things out with Jonas.

Sophie Turner made it clear in her Instagram post that it’s female friendships, like the one with Swift, that made her year.

Now, as we get into 2024, I assume that will remain true. This post shows just how many lovely ladies Turner has in her life, and despite the challenges 2023 presented, it seems like she managed to have a blast with them.

Along with her sweet friendships, Sophie Turner allegedly has another important relationship, as her romantic life sounds like it’s out of Bridgerton these days. She’s reportedly moved on from Jonas with aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson, who is the heir of the fourth Viscount Cowdray. So, it really seems like the actress is moving forward after a difficult few months.

Adding to her personal updates, Turner also has an exciting professional development. Last year, she was working on a new show called Joan, and she could get awards buzz for the crime drama which is expected to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule .

So, all around, things seem to be on the up-and-up for Sophie Turner, and hopefully, that stays consistent as 2024 gets into full swing.