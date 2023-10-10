Assets Were Never The Problem, But Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Seem Close To A Resolution In Their Divorce Case

Over the course of three days of mediation, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner continued to work through their divorce. The big issue in this couple’s separation concerns the custody of their two young children – who are 1 and 3 years old – rather than their assets. Since there was a prenup in place, said assets reportedly were not hard to work though, and most of the talk has been surrounding custody, now it seems like the former couple is close to a settlement.

When Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner their disagreement regarding the custody of their children became the primary point of tension. However, according to TMZ , there are new settlement documents that state: “an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.”

As they continue to work through and hopefully finalize their divorce, it’s been reported that the former couple came to a temporary custody agreement. Apparently, Turner will have their kids from October 9 through October 21, and she will be allowed to travel back to the UK with them.

After October 21, Joe Jonas will take the kids, and he will reportedly have them until November 2, then Turner will have them through November 22. When it comes to the holidays they seem to have reached an agreement as well. The report explained that the Jonas Brother will reportedly get the children for Thanksgiving, while the Game of Thrones alum will have them for Christmas and New Year's (specifically December 16 through January 7).

This report that the duo's divorce could be settled soon comes after they spent three days in mediation working through their separation .

It’s vital to note that early on in this divorce it was reported that Sophie Turner wanted to move their kids to England, and Joe Jonas was apparently refusing to give her their passports. The Staircase actress sued her ex , and the main point of it was “[to secure] the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” However, the singer’s rep quickly released a response to those claims explaining that if the singer were to hand over the passports it would be “in violation of the Florida Court order,” which is where the divorce was filed.

Since Jonas filed for divorce, both parents have been seen out and about with their kids on separate occasions. Turner has been staying in New York at Taylor Swift’s apartment as the divorce gets worked out. Meanwhile, the singer has been on tour with the Jonas Brothers, and traveling back and forth to NYC.

While the last few months have seemed messy, it would appear that mediation has helped the couple, and they are close to an agreement. The report ended by claiming that a settlement should be coming soon.

It would seem that a finalized settlement is in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s near future. Their assets are reportedly handled since there was a prenup in place, and it would seem that a custody agreement is in sight. As more news comes out about the former couple’s separation, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.