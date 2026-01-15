Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Great Jeans’ Made A Comeback This Week Thanks To Two Viral Posts: ‘Not Just The Jeans That Fit Well But The Values, Too.’

One thing that’s very clear about Sydney Sweeney is she’s a woman who does what she wants to do. If she wants to support American Eagle amidst controversy , she’s gonna do it. If she wants to water ski on Thanksgiving in the cold , she’s gonna do it. If she wants to gain weight for one role then rapidly lose it for The Housemaid , she’s gonna just buckle down and get it done. You can’t please everyone, and she’s made it clear she’s not going to try. Case in point: her “great jeans” campaign made a mini comeback this week thanks to two viral posts.

Sydney Sweeney Is Back In American Eagle Apparel

Sydney Sweeney took a trip over the holidays that included the Northern Lights, Santa Claus, and a surprise appearance for her American Eagle jeans. It’s the first time she’s posted an ad tagging the brand as her “AE partner” in several months, after the first round of viral ads caused some brouhaha with certain factions.

It's been 25 weeks since the first round of ads really got the internet talking. The chatter was so loud, Sydney Sweeney's brother even joked about how his family has "good jeans" in a separate viral post. Some people thought the ads were in poor taste, while others thought the context was blown out of proportion. Either way, the resulting attention sold a lot of pairs of jeans for American Eagle, roughly adding $400 million in market value to the campaign.

Ms. Sweeney subsequently said she loves "the jeans and the brand," so perhaps it was only a matter of time before we saw her rocking the looks again.

A Diplomat Also Brought Up Ms. Sweeney’s “Good Jeans”

Separately, this week, the LA Based StandWithUs organization posted a pic of Sydney Sweeney wearing denim jean shorts and a sweater and standing in the sun for a pic with what at first glance seems like two fans. Upon closer inspection, she’s standing with her arms around Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or, two individuals who were captured and held by Hamas. (Noa for 246 days, while Avinatan was held for 738 days.)

After StandWithUs shared the post, diplomat Itai Biran, Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest, also shared it to his own social channels with a caption reconnecting Ms. Sweeney with her “good jeans” campaign. He wrote on X:

Sydney Sweeney standing in solidarity with released hostages Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or. Turns out it’s not just the jeans that fit well, it’s the values too.

It’s unclear if the jean shorts in question are America Eagle, but tying Ms. Sweeney’s “good jeans” controversy to her activism is certainly a choice that people have been paying attention to this week. I doubt when she signed on to wear AE’s low-rise ultra-wide jean she thought this would be the outcome, but clearly the “good jeans” campaign has brought the Christy and The Housemaid star a lot of attention, and that doesn't seem to be dying down now that we are in 2026.