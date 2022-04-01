Ahead Of WrestleMania Debut, Logan Paul Goes Fully Nude For 27th Birthday Post

It’s a big weekend for Logan Paul. The YouTuber-turned-fighter is set to join forces with The Miz at WrestleMania 38 this weekend in Dallas, for a tag-team match versus Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio (check out our WrestleMania predictions for how we think that will go down). First things first, though. Before the cameras start rolling and the intro music plays down at AT&T Stadium, Paul is taking time to celebrate his birthday — and show off the results of his training at the same time.

Logan Paul got into the spirit of the day, donning his birthday suit and posting a mirror selfie (in more than one way) ahead of his professional wrestling debut. It may be April Fool’s Day, but this Instagram post is no joke, showing the social media personality in all of his glory with the caption simply reading “27!” Check out the post below:

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) A photo posted by on

A strategically placed mirror kept the nude selfie appropriate enough for social media, and I’ve got to give it to him for using the prop to reflect his face onto the area where his naughty bits would be. It gives a whole new meaning to the word “dickhead,” which is very likely a term Logan Paul and his brother Jake “The Problem Child” Paul have had lobbed their way.

The irreverent social media stars have parlayed their YouTube fame into professional fighting careers, and Logan Paul is about to step onto the biggest stage in professional wrestling — quite a way to make your wrestling debut.

As well as making an appearance at WrestleMania 37 , the older Paul has only taken part in three boxing matches, but one of those was notably against all-time-great Floyd Mayweather Jr. There was no winner announced in the exhibition match fought on June 6, 2021, but The Masked Singer alum survived to go the distance.

Lack of experience doesn't seem to be something Logan Paul is concerned about, especially considering the magnitude of the opportunity he's had to make repeated WWE appearances. His confidence was high when he spoke to TMZ Sports a couple of weeks ago:

Bro, I am so ready, it's ridiculous. I'm not kidding, I'm very good at this sport. It comes so natural to me. I've been training but honestly bro, it's light work.

There’s certainly something to be said about his confidence, whether it’s jumping into the ring with seasoned vets or baring it all on social media!

Celebrity involvement is a typical part of WrestleMania, and as well as Logan Paul, the April 2-3 event will also feature Jackass actor Johnny Knoxville in an “Anything Goes” match. Former NFL punter and current SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee was also granted a WrestleMania match against Austin Theory.