Alfonso Ribeiro And Witney Carson Danced To The Fresh Prince Theme In Viral TikTok, And You Know Will Smith Had Thoughts

Alfonso Ribeiro is synonymous with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and also is with Dancing with the Stars. And the two shows collided in a way that made sense a few years ago. During his time as a contestant on the ABC dance competition, Ribeiro performed the Carlton dance on air, to much delight. This time, the DWTS co-host reunited with former dance partner Witney Carson to dance to the Fresh Prince theme. After the video went viral on TikTok, Riberio’s friend and former co-star, Will Smith, had some thoughts.

DWTS fans couldn’t hold back their excitement as Witney Carson posted her reunion video with her colleague on her TikTok. However, the former dance partners didn't simply recreate their memorable jazz number from 2014. This time, they substituted Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual” for the iconic TV theme song. Watch the duo nail a 2023 version of the iconic routine in the viral clip below:

Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson's reprisal of their acclaimed dance number seemingly warmed the hearts of many DWTS fans. The latter recently guest starred on the TV dancing competition after taking a break for personal reasons. So it's lovely that the duo made the time to shoot the dance video, and it's not surprising the moment went viral. Its virality led to the Fresh Prince alum posting the reunion on his Instagram account. Upon seeing Ribeiro's update, Will Smith decided to comment on the stellar routine, saying:

Come on!! Still got it.

There’s nothing like a boost from a friend to make you feel good. Of course, the Oscar winner spent many years watching the America’s Funniest Home Videos host do the “Carlton” regularly on set. Will Smith cheering on Ribeiro was sweet, especially considering the latter never taught the former the actual dance. As the Emancipation star commented, the TV host has still got the moves years later. Everything was just as smooth as the original routine. That shouldn’t be surprising with the Carlton Banks' actors dancing background. However, the viral clip still marked a full-circle moment of sorts as his two worlds collided again.

What's even more special is that the clip is a reminder of the actor and media personality's journey from DWTS performer to co-host. Now, I'm wondering if Fresh Prince fans will see him break out into some moves if he appears on the dramatic reimagining, Bel-Air. At present, though, viewers may have to wait for more dancing from Alfonso Ribeiro as DWTS Season 32 just concluded. That is, unless he posts a dance video not related to the show in the meantime.

If you want to catch up on Dancing with the Stars, get a Hulu or Disney+ subscription. Once you’re done, revisit Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro’s time as frenemy cousins on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which is streaming for Max subscribers. Also, check out our 2024 TV schedule to stay in the know on what the stars have coming up.